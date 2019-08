A hydraulic press YouTube channel has taken crushing things to the next level with their latest video.

Crushit has flattened a 24 carat $50,000 (£30,000) gold bar and it is just as satisfying to watch as you would imagine.

Gold is a soft metal which is why the hydraulic press makes the metal look like playdough.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

