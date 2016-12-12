The 24 biggest breakthroughs for self-driving cars in 2016

Self-driving car tech became more accessible to the public this year.

Uber launched its pilot program in Pittsburgh that allowed select users to get a ride in a self-driving car. Tesla also began producing its cars with the hardware necessary to be fully driverless. These moves show self-driving cars are no longer just a concept, but actual products we can see for ourselves.

Here are the biggest moments for self-driving cars in 2016:

