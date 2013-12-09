24 Australian Entrepreneurs Share The Best Advice They've Ever Received

Advice can be the most important and respected guidance for an entrepreneur as they grow and develop their business from small beginnings.

Along the way parents, mentors, colleagues and bosses offer nuggets wisdom and lessons they have learned about the ways of the world, in the hope that it provides some guidance and reassurance in what can be unsure times.

Business Insider asked some Australian entrepreneurs to share their favourite pieces of advice. Here is what they had to say.

1. Fred Schebesta, Founder of Finder.com.au:

“Focus on the one thing that you can be the best in the world at and just do that over and over again.”

2. Alan Jones, Chief Hindsight Officer at The New Agency:

“Always hire people smarter than yourself, and never hire someone who reminds you of yourself. That helps me hire high-achieving teams that are multi-skilled, and people who can compensate for my many flaws and shortcomings.” – Jeff Mallet, Yahoo!’s first COO.

3. Damien Andreasen, Co-founder of LawPath:

“Surround yourself with people who have the personal qualities in life that you would like to have. By associating with intelligent, motivated and selfless people you’re more likely to have those qualities rub off on you.”

4. Paul Lupson, Co-founder of LawPath:

“Constant tapping breaks the stone.”

5. Alexandra Tselios, Co-founder and Publisher of TheBigSmoke.com.au:

“Honestly, to not let what you are doing, how much of what you are involved in or the reality of how much you need to do overwhelm you. Because it can. Just deal with it bit by bit so you have the big picture in mind.”

6. Andre Eikmeier, CEO and Co-founder of Vinomofo:

“The best advice I have ever received was from my brother-in-law and co-founder Justin when he suggested we launch a wine deals site.”

7. Tom Howard, Co-founder of Adioso:

“Just don’t die”– Paul Graham.

“Every startup goes through extremely difficult, deeply painful periods, even (or perhaps especially) the most successful ones. What makes the difference between the ones who fail and the ones that make the big time is a dogged refusal to let the company die, no matter what.”

8. Maureen Houssein-Mustafa OAM, Founder and Chairman of The Australasian College Broadway:

“Clearly define your goals… When interviewing make sure you hire people that share your vision and values. And, always follow your gut instinct.”

9. Paul Sidervoski, Chief Executive of Yoghurtland in Australia:

“Don’t spend the money before you’ve made it.”

10. Gen George, Founder and CEO of OneShift.com.au:

“You are better to be 80% ready and in the race than 100% ready and missing the race all together.”

11. Peter Mattick, CEO and Co-founder of Salmat:

“Be brave, take risks and always be in front of the customer.”

12. Shiju Thomas, General Manager of Autogenie.com.au:

“We don’t live forever – therefore whatever dreams, goals and ambitions I have are to be acted upon now, not one day. And to never stop in the pursuit of whatever matters to me. And so there’s no space to wait on what needs to be done, in business or in life.”

13. Daniel Flynn, Co-founder and MD of Thankyou.co:

“Momentum changes everything. Get momentum and keep it. When you have it you can ask for things that you never could have without it… If you can create momentum, you discover how little you actually need.”

14. Alec Lynch, Co-founder and CEO of DesignCrowd.com.au:

“If you’re going to think, think big”.

15. Adam Dong, Co-founder and CTO of Oneflare.com:

“Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” – Albert Einstein.

16. Gus Hashem, Founder and CEO of Diamond Emporium:

“If you want to remain in business for a long period of time, all you need is integrity.”

17. Andrew Dowling, Founder and CEO of Tapestry:

“When I was trying to figure out what to study at university [my father told me]… ‘I don’t care what you choose,’ he said, ‘but make sure you do something useful. Make the world a better place.’”

18. Adam Theobald, Founder and CEO of Beat the Q:

“As fun as it looks, being an entrepreneur is tough. You will be knocked down by those who don’t ‘see it your way’ 10 times a day. The skill is in getting up and moving forward with both realism and positivity.”

19. Marion Grasby, Founder of Marion’s Kitchen:

“Success means hard work…if it was easy everyone would be doing it.”

20. Mitchell Harper, Founder & CEO of Bigcommerce:

“All of the answers to your problems are outside your comfort zone.” – Keith Cunningham.

21. Jeremy Keane, Managing Director of Injury Treatment:

“Understand what you want to stand for as a company and make sure it is different to your competitors; create a clear and concise mission statement and ensure your values are designed to enable the delivery of that mission.”

22. Sanjay Pandaram, Director of TradieClassifieds:

“Trust your instinct. Consider all the facts and figures but listen to the little voice. It’s trying to tell you something.”

23. Dr Elaine Saunders , Co-founder and Managing Director of Blamey Saunders hears:

“Don’t drop the baton… In business, this means having good team work, and keeping an eye on the details.”

24. Jeremy Bogan, Founder of vtalk:

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs.

