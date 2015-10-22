Personal genetics startup 23andMe is bringing back its consumer health tests, with FDA approval

It’s been two years since genetic testing startup 23andMe was allowed to provide health reports for their signature test, after the FDA made them stop.

But as of today, the $US1.1-billion company is ready to relaunch that health component — this time with the FDA’s support — with its Personal Genome Service (PGS).

The tests will cost $US199, double the current price of the ancestry and trait components of the test alone.

In total, 23andMe will provide more than 60 reports based on the samples of spit you submit. which are then sifted and scanned it for single genetic variations that are linked to specific traits, like hair and eye colour and propensity for certain diseases.

Shows you genes you can pass on to your children

One of the additional tests included in the relaunch is a “carrier status” test, which can be used to tell users if they have a genetic mutation or if they carry a copy of a recessive (non-expressed) gene that could still be passed down to their children.

But the new reports come with a big disclaimer:

The test collection will have to be done in FDA-approved containers, and it won’t be able to be used as a “diagnostic tool.” This means the tests won’t give you an estimate of your risk of developing certain diseases (which the old test did) or tell you your likelihood of passing along a specific genetic disease to your children.

Fills you in on how your DNA relates to everything from alcohol consumption to muscle composition

The new test’s wellness component is also supposed to fill you in on how your DNA relates to your alcohol, caffeine, and milk consumption, as well as your muscle composition by showing you how your habits relate to other 23andMe customers with a similar genetic makeup.

Here’s what the caffeine results page looks like:

This makes 23andMe the first direct-to-consumer genetic test that meets the FDA’s standards. Other tests have to have a doctor involved.

And, the company says, the reports will be updated as more genetic information comes in.

NOW WATCH: Watch science writer Carl Zimmer explain CRISPR in 90 seconds



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.