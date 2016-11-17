23andMe's president is stepping down

The president of 23andMe, a consumer genetics company, is stepping down, Recode reports.

Andy Page, who has been at 23andMe since 2013, will remain on the company’s board, while all of his direct reports are going to report to CEO Anne Wojcicki, according to a letter sent to employees obtained by Recode.

The news comes only a few weeks after Buzzfeed reported that the company won’t be pursuing next-generation sequencing, a new, more expensive area of genetic testing that companies have been adopting.

23andMe’s chief medical officer Jill Hagenkord left the company in October and is now working at Colour Genomics, a genetics testing company that uses next-generation sequencing for its cancer screening tests, under the same title.

In September, the company also said that it would now offer two versions of the test, including a $199 version, which comes with both the health and ancestry components, and a $99 version, which will just have the ancestry test.

Business Insider has reached out to 23andMe for comment.

