Genetic Testing Startup 23andMe Faces $US5 Million Class Action Lawsuit

Genealogy and health testing startup 23andMe just can’t catch a breaks these days.

Late November, the FDA slapped 23andMe with a warning letter, telling the company to stop marketing its DNA testing kits.

Now there’s a $US5 million class action lawsuit against 23andMe, claiming that its ads are misleading and that the results are not supported by scientific evidence.

23andMe is a health and ancestry DNA startup founded by Anne Wojcicki in 2006. For $US99, you receive a spit kit to provide 23andMe with a saliva sample and the company will send you back DNA test results that can give you a glimpse at your ancestry and tell you whether or not your prone to certain diseases.

