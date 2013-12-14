23andMe CEO: We Fell Behind In Our Communications With The FDA

Owen Thomas, Business Insider Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences backers Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri Milner, and Anne Wojcicki

23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki

recently said that the company fell behind in its communication with the FDA.

“We’re working aggressively with the FDA,” Wojcicki told Bloomberg.

There should be a way for companies to market genetic testing directly to consumers, Wojcicki said, and some sort of way that everyone can get access to their genome. (Currently, consumers have to visit their doctor if they want testing.)

Late last month, the FDA demanded 23andMe in a warning letter to stop marketing its DNA testing device. 23andMe has also since been slapped with a $US5 million class action lawsuit.

Check out the full interview here.

