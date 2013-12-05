Genetic Testing Startup 23andMe CEO Says Company Didn't 'Communicate Proactively' With The FDA

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki

23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki said in a recent interview

with Fortunethat her DNA testing startup did not “communicate proactively” with the Food and Drug Administration.

About a week ago, the FDA sent a warning letter to 23andMe, telling the startup to stop marketing its DNA testing kits.

Wojcicki has been relatively quiet until now.

“We want to work with them and we will work with them,” Wojcicki told an audience at a Fortune Most Powerful Women event last night. “I can’t say much [more] because we’re actively engaged in what is the next step forward.”

You can check out the full interview on Fortune.

