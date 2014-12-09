23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki Says She Once Drank So Much Free Carrot Juice She Turned Orange

Anne Wojcicki may share a $US29 billion wealth with estranged husband Sergey Brin, but that doesn’t mean she passes up on freebies.

According to an interview Wojcicki did with the Sunday Times, the 23andMe CEO has some surprisingly stingy habits.

She said that she used to drink so much carrot juice — which was free at her office — that she got sick and actually turned orange.

“I grew up with my mum being very, very cheap, so when it’s free I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s free — I have to take as much as I can!'” she said.

Though Wojcicki doesn’t have to be frugal, she says she misses living on a budget. She never orders drinks when she goes out to eat at a restaurant. She has even calculated that it’s worth it to park illegally rather than pay to park each time.

“I get parking tickets all the time,” she said. “We’ve worked out the stats and it’s 50-50 odds of getting a ticket and the cost versus time saved means I can accept it.”

“‘I think being on a constraint with money makes you much more creative,” she said.

