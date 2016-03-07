23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki has a secret talent that she uses to drive her kids crazy

Julie Bort
23andMe CEO Anne WojcickiYouTube/Google for Entrepreneurs23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki

Anne Wojcicki is well-known in the tech industry for a lot of reasons.

She’s cofounder and CEO of genetics testing company 23andMe, a restaurateur (Bumble is her kid-friendly cafe in Los Altos, California). She’s the sister of YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and ex-wife of Google founder Sergey Brin.

But one thing you probably didn’t know about her was that she has a hidden talent that she discovered in high school.

She’s “good at making bird calls,” she confessed on a YouTube video called Inside the Grind. 

It’s not exactly a super power but it is extremely useful for driving her kids crazy, she says with a laugh. 

She’s not kidding about this talent. She demonstrated a few bird calls in the video.

 

