23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki has a secret talent that she uses to drive her kids crazy

Anne Wojcicki is well-known in the tech industry for a lot of reasons.

She’s cofounder and CEO of genetics testing company 23andMe, a restaurateur (Bumble is her kid-friendly cafe in Los Altos, California). She’s the sister of YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and ex-wife of Google founder Sergey Brin.

But one thing you probably didn’t know about her was that she has a hidden talent that she discovered in high school.

She’s “good at making bird calls,” she confessed on a YouTube video called Inside the Grind.

It’s not exactly a super power but it is extremely useful for driving her kids crazy, she says with a laugh.

She’s not kidding about this talent. She demonstrated a few bird calls in the video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

