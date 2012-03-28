23 Handy Uses For Vinegar

Photo: Flickr / Juska Wendland

It’s always a great idea to use the products you have that are already sitting in your kitchen for other purposes. You’re saving green and being green!Not to mention, using these natural products will be less toxic for you and the other dwellers in your household. Here are a couple of great uses for vinegar:



Fabric softener. Add about 1/4 cup of vinegar to your laundry load to soften your fabric.

Static-cling remover. Add the same amount to reduce static cling.

Stain remover. Soak your clothes in vinegar to get rid of all kinds of stains.

Gum remover. Heat up some vinegar in the microwave and soak the area that’s stuck to the gum. The chewing gum will dissolve.

Air freshener. Remove odor by putting a bowl of vinegar in the place where the smell is emanating. You can also put it in a spray bottle with equal parts water and deodorise the air.

Remove water rings. Mix equal parts vinegar and olive oil and dip a cloth in the mixture and wipe the water ring, moving with the grain of the wood. If a water ring is left on a leather furniture, wipe it down with just vinegar.

Keep cats away. Sprinkle an area with some vinegar to repel cats.

Clean rust. If you have a rusty tool or object, soak it overnight in vinegar. Rinse the objects with water after soaking so the vinegar won’t affect them.

Cure athlete’s foot. Soak your feet in some vinegar three nights out of every week, and it will help to kill the fungus.

Wash your fridge. Clean your fridge by wiping it down with a mixture of water and vinegar (equal parts).

Disinfect chopping boards. Clean your chopping boards by wiping it down with vinegar after every use.

Unclog drains. Put a bit of baking soda in your drain, then pour some vinegar over it. Let it bubble over, then flush it with some boiling water.

Clean your microwave. Add 1/4 cup vinegar to a bowl with one cup water. Heat up the mixture in your microwave for a few minutes and let it evaporate. Then, wipe down your microwave and the condensed drops after removing the bowl.

Garbage disposal cleaner. Freeze a mixture of one cup vinegar along with enough water to fill up an ice cube tray. Grind them up in your garbage disposal and then rinse it with cold water after.

Renew scuffed shoes. Wipe vinegar on your scuffed leather shoes to help them shine.

Clean windows. Mix equal parts vinegar and water and put the liquid mixture into a spray bottle and spray your windows. Wipe them down with newspaper to prevent streaking.

Tenderize and kill bacteria in meat. Add some vinegar to your marinade to kill the bacteria in your meat and to help tenderize it. Experiment with the amount and how it affects the taste. You can also soak the meat in vinegar overnight and wash it off the next day.

Wash vegetables and fruits. Mix three parts water to one part vinegar and put the mixture in a spray bottle. Before washing, spray fresh produce with the liquid to remove bacteria and pesticide residues.

Prevent eggs from cracking. Add two tablespoons of vinegar to water when you’re boiling the eggs. This will help prevent them from cracking.

Get rid of dandruff. Rub vinegar on your scalp and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then rinse it off. Do this once a week, and you should see less flaking.

Treat sunburns. Dab vinegar on your sunburns. It will help sooth the affected areas.

Clean eyeglasses. Rub a few drops of vinegar on your glasses to clean them.

This post originally appeared at SavvySugar.

