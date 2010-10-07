23 Things They Don't Tell You About Capitalism

Capitalism rules, but it's not without faults, says Cambridge University's Professor Ha-Joon Chang. Chang listed 23 Things They Don't Tell You About Capitalism, in a presentation last night at the London School of Economics.

Source: Professor Ha-Joon Chang's presentation on his book 23 Things They Don't Tell You About Capitalism

Chang, a critic of free trade, says the government needs to take a bigger role in the economy, though that role varies depending on the country. He sees theoretical economics as a flawed lens, calling for a more pragmatic approaches.

We don’t have the full reasoning for each of Professor Chang’s arguments, but his points are still worth highlighting.

#1 There is really no such thing as a free market.

#2 Companies should not be run in the interest of their owners.

#3 Most people in rich countries get paid more than they should.

#4 The washing machine has changed the world more than the internet.

#5 Assume the worst about people, and you get the worst.

#6 Greater macroeconomic stability has not made the world economy more stable.

#7 Free-market policies rarely make poor countries richer.

#8 Capital has a nationality.

#9 We do not live in a post-industrial age.

#10 The US does not have the highest living standard in the world.

#11 Africa is not destined for under-development.

#12 Government can pick winners.

#13 Making rich people richer doesn't make the rest of us richer.

#14 US managers are over-priced.

#15 People in poor countries are more entrepreneurial than people in rich countries.

#16 We are not smart enough to leave things to the market.

#17 More education in itself is not going to make a country richer.

#18 What is good for the General Motors is not necessarily good for the US.

#19 Despite the fall of Communism, we are still living in planned economies.

#20 Equality of opportunities is unequal.

#21 Big government makes people more, not less, open to changes.

#22 Financial markets need to become less, not more, efficient.

#23 Good economic policy does not require good economists.

