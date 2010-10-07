Photo: AP
Capitalism rules, but it’s not without faults, says Cambridge University’s Professor Ha-Joon Chang.Chang listed 23 Things They Don’t Tell You About Capitalism, in a presentation last night at the London School of Economics.
Chang, a critic of free trade, says the government needs to take a bigger role in the economy, though that role varies depending on the country. He sees theoretical economics as a flawed lens, calling for a more pragmatic approaches.
We don’t have the full reasoning for each of Professor Chang’s arguments, but his points are still worth highlighting.
Source: Professor Ha-Joon Chang's presentation on his book 23 Things They Don't Tell You About Capitalism
