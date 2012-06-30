23 Brilliantly Repurposed Objects

REPURPOSING is so hot right now.
At least if you’re on Pinterest or Tumblr, that is. If the most hardcore “upcyclers” are to be believed, there’s no such thing as trash anymore. These folks turn old yoga mats, washing machines, and even dumpsters into cool items with a new and clever use.
Vintage suitcases; too cool to throw out, but not built to handle today's batshit-TSA airports.
This is my favourite suitcase repurpose project. Add a mirror, hang it over the sink, done.
As a percussionist, I can't help but wonder what kind of sound those shells would get. Is there any resonance?
Eh, whatever. It looks cool.
There are tons of things out there that can be repurposed into a mirror, by simply…gluing a mirror on it.
But I think the tennis racket is my fav because it looks like a giant's handmirror.
This one, created by MFEO, is a vintage board with brass hardware.
Modern skateboards would work too…although they might not look as classy in your study.
Insert 'dumpster diving' pun here.
This New York City mobile pool project is the endeavour of Macro Sea, a company that specialises in projects that combine art and urban renewal.
I vastly prefer s'mores to clean clothes, anyway.
Play it safe and surround the pit with bricks or stones if you're grilling on the grass.
Here's what I would do with this: hang the globe lamp directly above the kitchen table, then fill the globe bowl with coloured marbles and centre it on the table right below the globe.
It looks cool in my head. Maybe I should buy a kitchen table so I can do this.
These luggage seats will go around my globe table.
I'll have map napkins, aeroplane trays, and…maybe I've gone too far.
These BoomCases are handmade by the three employees of Mr. Simo and are fully customisable.
And also, wicked cool.
That Austin Powers-esque bed brought to you by Motoart, a company that specialises in creating corporate and home furniture from old plane parts.
So rad. Even better, the Barcelona-based company responsible for these also makes car seat sofas with headlights.
Now imagine a few dozen of these strung around your patio. Or hanging from a skylight.
They're just beautiful, and apparently pretty easy to make.
According to the folks at Root Simple, the best fuel source for this homeade five-gallon stove is twigs, and is great for boiling and frying.
While you could try cutting your own picks, it'd be a lot easier with the Pickmaster Plectrum Punch.
Definitely a cool way for a guitarist to put old bank cards, gift cards, and carton lids to good use.
Love this one. They look pretty hip, and the cover is nice and sturdy.
Too bad I haven't had a floppy in my possession in about a decade.
Brit actually offers 20 cool ways to repurpose yoga mats, but this laptop sleeve is my favourite.
The flip flops and wine bottle stopper are pretty cool too, though.
This one's pretty classy, but if I could find my old shoeboxes of cassettes, things would be a bit more colourful.
Fluorescent, actually.
According to Recycled Light Company, this thing burns for over five hours.
Which is more than I can say for the last bulb I bought for my bedroom.
Apparently, an employee of Piano Works in Atlanta took this irreparable piano home and turned it into a planter that pumps out 2,000 gallons of water an hour.
Oh, and it's freaking beautiful, too.
This is too cool not to include.
Artists Chris McMahon and Thryza Segal pick up landscape paintings from thrift stores and add their own beasties.
Prints are available (I recommend the cowboy lassoing the octopus-dog looking thing).
