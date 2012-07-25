23 Secrets To Booking Cheap Flights

Photo: Flickr / [email protected]

Booking travel is so easy to do, yet all too often we wind up spending more than we wanted. Thank fee-happy airlines for that— there’s no limit to what they’ll charge for, from meals to checked bags and flimsy pillows.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, airlines made $3.3 billion in baggage fees alone in 2011.

With summer travel season in full swing, we’ve rounded up the best money-saving tips out there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.