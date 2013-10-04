23 Reasons The Tampa Bay Rays Are The Most Likeable Team In Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays won the A.L. Wild Card and will now play the Boston Red Sox in the A.L. Division Series.

This is just the latest chapter for what is one of the best kept secrets in pro sports. That is, the Tampa Bay Rays are not only one of the winningest baseball teams, they are also the most fun team in pro sports.

Whether it is a Chewbacca mask, their eccentric but brilliant manager, or quirky celebrations, this team is never boring.

