23 Reasons The Tampa Bay Rays Are The Most Likeable Team In Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays won the A.L. Wild Card and will now play the Boston Red Sox in the A.L. Division Series.
This is just the latest chapter for what is one of the best kept secrets in pro sports. That is, the Tampa Bay Rays are not only one of the winningest baseball teams, they are also the most fun team in pro sports.
Whether it is a Chewbacca mask, their eccentric but brilliant manager, or quirky celebrations, this team is never boring.
The Rays started the fad of themed road trips to promote team unity, such as the trip in which they all dressed as nerds
According to our own Adult Cost Index (ACI; based on data by TeamMarketing.com), an adult can go to a Rays game at Tropicana Field, drink a beer, have a soda and a hot dog, and it would only cost $US32.39. That is the second-cheapest ACI among the 122 pro sports team in the four major North American sports leagues.
But Maddon also believes in keeping the team loose with stunts such as bringing penguins into the clubhouse.
When Major League Baseball tried to stop Joe Maddon from wearing hoodies in the dugout, the entire team started wearing hoodies in the dugout.
They win. The Rays are one of only four teams to make the playoffs four times in the last six years and their five 90-win seasons since 2008 are the most in baseball.
