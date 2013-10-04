23 Reasons The Tampa Bay Rays Are The Most Likeable Team In Sports

Cork Gaines
Chewbacca, Tampa Bay RaysGetty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays won the A.L. Wild Card and will now play the Boston Red Sox in the A.L. Division Series.

This is just the latest chapter for what is one of the best kept secrets in pro sports. That is, the Tampa Bay Rays are not only one of the winningest baseball teams, they are also the most fun team in pro sports.

Whether it is a Chewbacca mask, their eccentric but brilliant manager, or quirky celebrations, this team is never boring.

They made up awesome fake throwback uniforms.

Matt Moore, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays started the fad of themed road trips to promote team unity, such as the trip in which they all dressed as nerds

The are one of the cheapest team in sports to go see live.

According to our own Adult Cost Index (ACI; based on data by TeamMarketing.com), an adult can go to a Rays game at Tropicana Field, drink a beer, have a soda and a hot dog, and it would only cost $US32.39. That is the second-cheapest ACI among the 122 pro sports team in the four major North American sports leagues.

They once had their rookies dress up in leotards and do a choreographed dance to 'Call Me Maybe.'

The players win and are always having fun, even at the expense of their manager on national TV.

(video provider='youtube' id='LqHVB0JEQ2k' size='xlarge' align='center')

Their manager is a brilliant tactician and has made extreme shifts the norm in baseball.

But Maddon also believes in keeping the team loose with stunts such as bringing penguins into the clubhouse.

Every spring, many of the players and coaches shave their heads for charity.

When Major League Baseball tried to stop Joe Maddon from wearing hoodies in the dugout, the entire team started wearing hoodies in the dugout.

The team once made a video discussing the history and significance of the fist-bump.

(video provider='youtube' id='GzngAPML2zI' size='xlarge' align='center')

They win. The Rays are one of only four teams to make the playoffs four times in the last six years and their five 90-win seasons since 2008 are the most in baseball.

Where else will you see a player wearing a Chewbacca mask during a game?

