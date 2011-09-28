23 Real Job Interview Questions You Don't Want To Be Asked

With the help of Glassdoor.com’s Interview Questions & Reviews section, we’ve compiled 23 of the strangest interview questions asked in the past year.
These questions come from major companies like Google, Goldman Sachs and Apple.
Be thankful if you never have to answer any of them — but better read them just in case.
There 1,000 buckets, one of them contains poison, the rest of them are filled with water. They all look the same. If a pig drinks that poison, it will die within 30 minutes. What is the minimum number of pigs to you need to figure out which bucket contains the poison within one hour?
Name three things that, if you were told were part of the job, would cause you to not take the position.
A 22- or 23-year-old girl, who is getting a bachelor's degree, is taking her 100-year-old grandmother for her driving test. What can you say about this family?
If for some reason you came in late to work (weather, woke up late, etc), how would you compensate our company for the time?
Having an infinite supply of water and two containers, one for 3 litres and one for 5 litres, how would you measure 4 litres?
We see you have cooking as a hobby on your C.V. Are you pragmatic or academic when it comes to cooking?
You are on a game show. There are three doors. Behind one of them is a prize; the other two have coal. The host knows which door holds the prize. You choose door #1. Before it is opened, the host opens door #3 and reveals a lump of coal. You have the choice to stick with the door you chose originally or switch to door #2. What do you do?
How many scale measurements does it take to know which of eight balls weighs the most? How many would 28 balls take?
