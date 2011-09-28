23 Real Job Interview Questions You Don't Want To Be Asked

With the help of Glassdoor.com’s Interview Questions & Reviews section, we’ve compiled 23 of the strangest interview questions asked in the past year.



These questions come from major companies like Google, Goldman Sachs and Apple.

Be thankful if you never have to answer any of them — but better read them just in case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.