23 Real Job Interview Questions You Don't Want To Be Asked

Alyson Shontell, Karlee Weinmann
American Idol judges

With the help of Glassdoor.com’s Interview Questions & Reviews section, we’ve compiled 23 of the strangest interview questions asked in the past year. 

These questions come from major companies like Google, Goldman Sachs and Apple.

Be thankful if you never have to answer any of them — but better read them just in case.

Why was your GPA not a 4.0?

Job: Wireless Engineer at Apple

There 1,000 buckets, one of them contains poison, the rest of them are filled with water. They all look the same. If a pig drinks that poison, it will die within 30 minutes. What is the minimum number of pigs to you need to figure out which bucket contains the poison within one hour?

Job: Trading Analyst at Accuen

How many piano tuners are there in Massachusetts?

Job: Game Porting Technical at Happy Cloud

Name three things that, if you were told were part of the job, would cause you to not take the position.

Job: Applications Support at Allant Group

A 22- or 23-year-old girl, who is getting a bachelor's degree, is taking her 100-year-old grandmother for her driving test. What can you say about this family?

Job: Actuarial Analyst at AAA NCNU Insurance Exchange

If for some reason you came in late to work (weather, woke up late, etc), how would you compensate our company for the time?

Job: Field Engineer at Schlumberger

Do you mind not seeing your family, wife, or children for weeks at a time?

Job: Field Engineer at Schlumberger

How much is one over two times the square root of pi?

Job: Summer Analyst at Barclays Capital

Why should we hire you? You don't seem like our type.

Job: Account Executive at EMC

There are 25 horses and 5 race tracks. How many races need to be run to select the top 5 horses?

Job: Business Operations Analyst at Google

Sing a few lines of your favourite song.

Job: Trainee Network Engineer at HCL Comnet Systems and Services Limited

Have you ever stolen pens from work?

Job: Management Trainee at Bank of America

If you had to get rid of one of the 50 United States, which one would it be and why?

Job: Sales Assistant at Scripps Networks

Having an infinite supply of water and two containers, one for 3 litres and one for 5 litres, how would you measure 4 litres?

Job: Software Development Engineer at Amazon.com

We see you have cooking as a hobby on your C.V. Are you pragmatic or academic when it comes to cooking?

Job: Intern at Goldman Sachs

You are on a game show. There are three doors. Behind one of them is a prize; the other two have coal. The host knows which door holds the prize. You choose door #1. Before it is opened, the host opens door #3 and reveals a lump of coal. You have the choice to stick with the door you chose originally or switch to door #2. What do you do?

Job: Program Manager at Microsoft

How many people can you fit into Texas?

Job: Associate Consultant at Liberty Mutual

How many scale measurements does it take to know which of eight balls weighs the most? How many would 28 balls take?

Job: Software Engineer at Cisco Systems

Would a stack of quarters the height of the Empire State Building fit into a normal-sized room?

Job: People Programs Specialist at Google

Tell me a joke.

Job: Investment Banker at JPMorgan Chase

Estimate the revenue of M&M's in the US.

Job: Commercial Due Diligence Intern at Ernst & Young

If I were to tell you that you aren't ambitious, how would you refute me?

Job: Associate Consultant at Liberty Mutual

Why are manholes round?

Job: Supply Chain at Schlumberger

Now, here's how not to get the job

11 Ways Headhunters Say You'll Ruin Your Chances of Getting the Job >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.