23 Polls Say People Support Higher Taxes To Pay Down Our Debt

Bruce Bartlett

 

Can/Should the Budget Deficit Be Reduced with Spending Cuts Alone or Should There Be Some Increase in Taxes? Poll

Date

Some/All Taxes

No Taxes/All Spending Gallup

8-10

66

33 CNN

8-10

63

36 McClatchy/Marist

8-9

68

29 New York Times/CBS News

8-4

63

34 CNN

8-2

60

40 Ipsos/Reuters

7-26

68

19 Rasmussen

7-25

56

34 CNN

7-21

64

34 Washington Post/ABC News

7-19

66

32 NBC News/Wall Street Journal

7-19

62

27 CBS News

7-18

69

28 Quinnipiac

7-14

67

25 Gallup

7-13

73

20 Washington Post/ABC News

6-9

61

37 Ipsos/Reuters

6-9

59

26 Bloomberg

5-13

64

33 Ipsos/Reuters

5-12

61

27 Gallup

4-29

76

20 USC/Los Angeles Times

4-25

62

33 New York Times/CBS News

4-22

66

19 Washington Post/ABC News

4-20

62

36 Washington Post/ABC News

3-15

67

31 Washington Post/ABC News

12-12

62

36 Average

8-10

65

30This post originally appeared at CapitalGainsandGames.com.

