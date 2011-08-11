23 Polls Say People Support Higher Taxes To Pay Down Our Debt

Can/Should the Budget Deficit Be Reduced with Spending Cuts Alone or Should There Be Some Increase in Taxes? Poll
Date
Some/All Taxes
No Taxes/All Spending Gallup
8-10
66
33 CNN
8-10
63
36 McClatchy/Marist
8-9
68
29 New York Times/CBS News
8-4
63
34 CNN
8-2
60
40 Ipsos/Reuters
7-26
68
19 Rasmussen
7-25
56
34 CNN
7-21
64
34 Washington Post/ABC News
7-19
66
32 NBC News/Wall Street Journal
7-19
62
27 CBS News
7-18
69
28 Quinnipiac
7-14
67
25 Gallup
7-13
73
20 Washington Post/ABC News
6-9
61
37 Ipsos/Reuters
6-9
59
26 Bloomberg
5-13
64
33 Ipsos/Reuters
5-12
61
27 Gallup
4-29
76
20 USC/Los Angeles Times
4-25
62
33 New York Times/CBS News
4-22
66
19 Washington Post/ABC News
4-20
62
36 Washington Post/ABC News
3-15
67
31 Washington Post/ABC News
12-12