23% of US Adults Would Get Cosmetic Surgery If It Was Cheaper

Turns out a lot more of us would pay to look as plastic as the Kardashians — if only we could afford it.According to a survey conducted by CouponCabin.com, 23 per cent of more than 2,500 U.S. adults polled said they would consider plastic surgery if costs were lower, with more women saying they’d be eager than men.



About one-tenth of ladies between 18 and 44 said they already use daily deals for “softer” cosmetic procedures like chemical peels and Botox, the report says.

But we aren’t just cashing in on daily deals to support our own vanity. Nearly one-third said daily deals and coupons helped them fill in the gaps in medical insurance coverage. Often, insurers won’t cover cosmetic procedures unless they’re life-threatening. (Read how consumers are turning are cutting down on health care costs)

So far, the savings have been pretty significant. Thirteen per cent of adults shaved $1,500 or more off their final bill by using a daily deal. Nearly half saved up to $100.

Any tool we can use to cut healthcare spending is good news, but even though daily deals for cosmetic and medical services are increasing in popularity, consumers still need to be wary about what they’re getting themselves into.

“Many people are taking advantage of the discounts offered by coupons and daily deals to enhance their appearances and maintain their overall health,” says Jackie Warrick, president and chief savings officer at CouponCabin.com. “Others may be more cautious about using such offers. No matter what side of the fence you’re on, it’s important to read all the fine print before using a coupon or daily deal for a procedure on your body.”

There’s also a slew of horror stories circling the web about botched cosmetic procedures performed by unlicensed surgeons, which only drives home the importance of researching the business, surgeon or doctor thoroughly.

Nicole Chase, a registered and licensed dietitian at Urban Nutrition suggests using the American Medical Association’s doctor finder to ensure the person you’re entrusting with your body is reliable.

Also, try searching for the business on review sites like Yelp! or Google to get an idea of whether its legit. Yelp! users rank businesses with 1 to 5 stars and the comments can be fairly insightful. Any company that’s netted a 1 or 2-star review and a slew of complaints probably isn’t worth its salt – or your money.

