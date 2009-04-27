23 of Top 25 Newspapers Post Circulation Declines

Daily circulation at the 395 newspapers reporting to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) fell 7% between the first quarter of 2008 to the first quarter of 2009, reports Editor & Publisher. Sunday circulation shrank 5.3%.



Among the 25 newspapers with the highest circulation numbers, all but the Wall Street Journal posted declines during the first quarter. The Denver Post also posted gains, but it automatically gained all the Rocky Mountain News subscribers when that paper shuttered.

Here’s the top 25:

USA TODAY — 2,113,725 – (-7.46%)

WALL STREET JOURNAL — 2,082,189 — 0.61%

NEW YORK TIMES — 1,039,031 — (-3.55%)

L.A. TIMES — 723,181 — (-6.55%)

WASHINGTON POST — 665,383 — (-1.16%)

NEW YOK DAILY NEWS — 602,857 — (-14.26%)

NEW YORK POST — 558,140 — (-20.55%)

CHICAGO TRIBUNE — 501,202 — (-7.47%)

HOUSTON CHRONICLE — 425,138 — (-13.96%)

ARIZONA REPUBLIC — 389,701 — (-5.72%)

DENVER POST (02/28/2009 to 03/31/2009) — 371,728 — N/A

NEWSDAY — 368,194 — (-3.01%)

DALLAS MORNING NEWS — 331,907 — (-9.88%)

MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE — 320,076 — (-0.71%)

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES — 312,141 — (-0.04%)

SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE — 312,118 — (-15.72%)

BOSTON GLOBE — 302,638 — (-13.68%)

CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER — 291,630 — (-11.70%)

DETROIT FREE PRESS — 290,730 — (-5.90%)

PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER — 288,298 — (-13.72%)

NEWARK STAR-LEDGER — 287,082 — (-16.82%)

ST. PETERSBURG TIMES — 283,093 — (-10.42%)

OREGONION — 268,512 — (-11.76%)

ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION — 261,828 — (-19.91%)

SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE — 261,253 — (-9.53%)

