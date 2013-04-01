23 Of The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Ad Placements Ever

No matter how well-intentioned an ad is, its message can be totally foiled based on its placement.



We’ve already shown you the worst online ad placements ever — which includes ads for the “Dead Like Me” DVD set next to obituaries on NYTimes.com —but here are 23 of the most unintentionally hilarious ad placements you can run into just walking down the street.

Imgur posted a list of the best of the worst, and we had to share.

