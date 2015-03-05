Inside a gorgeous $23 million Santa Monica mansion with custom-designed movie theatre

A beautifully renovated mansion in Santa Monica, California has hit the market for $US23 million.

Originally designed by architect-to-the-stars Peter Choate, the nearly 10,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two living rooms, and a wine room that can fit over 800 bottles.

“I fell in love with this house and what it could be the moment I saw it,” Sandra Brass, the owner who had the mansion renovated and is now selling it, told Douglas Elliman. “I felt that, with a thoughtful eye to the right balance of reinvention and restart, this property had the potential to be truly remarkable.”



Outside, the contemporary home has a large salt water pool and spa, fire pit, and lots of open space. It’s also right next to the Riviera Golf Course so it has gorgeous views of its rolling greens.

Tracy Tutor Maltas of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

