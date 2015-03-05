Inside a gorgeous $23 million Santa Monica mansion with custom-designed movie theatre

Megan Willett
$US23 million santa monica california house of the dayDouglas Elliman Real Estate

A beautifully renovated mansion in Santa Monica, California has hit the market for $US23 million.

Originally designed by architect-to-the-stars Peter Choate, the nearly 10,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two living rooms, and a wine room that can fit over 800 bottles.

“I fell in love with this house and what it could be the moment I saw it,” Sandra Brass, the owner who had the mansion renovated and is now selling it, told Douglas Elliman. “I felt that, with a thoughtful eye to the right balance of reinvention and restart, this property had the potential to be truly remarkable.”

Outside, the contemporary home has a large salt water pool and spa, fire pit, and lots of open space. It’s also right next to the Riviera Golf Course so it has gorgeous views of its rolling greens.

Tracy Tutor Maltas of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Welcome to the $23 million Santa Monica mansion in California.

The luxury home was originally built by famous architect Peter Choate and recently renovated.

The home has an open floor plan and two huge living room areas.

The kitchen has a central island, eat-in area, and doors that open out into the backyard.

Dinner parties out here would be gorgeous with the mountain and golf-course backdrop.

This more intimate living space has a black and white theme.

The home has two separate wings upstairs. This is one of the gorgeous master bedrooms with incredible views.

The master bathroom has his and hers sinks and a spa room in the back. There are six other bathrooms throughout the home.

Another huge bedroom leads out to its own outdoor seating area.

It's quite the spread.

There are three other bedrooms throughout the home, which also have some stunning views.

Some even have their own seating areas, too.

And of course, the home has a movie theatre that was custom-built with stadium seating for 20.

Definitely a dream home.

Looking for something on the other side of the country?

Gorgeous 'Zen-inspired' Palm Beach mansion is on the market for $US25 million >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.