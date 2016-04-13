This $2.3 million Patek Philippe watch makes a serious statement

Patek Philippe The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime ref. 6300

Patek Philippe has a reputation for creating exquisite timepieces that are second to none.

The new Grandmaster Chime ref. 6300, announced at this year’s Baselworld watch expo, is no different.

This watch is a new version of Patek’s Grandmaster Chime ref. 5175, which it created in 2014 as a celebration of the brand’s 175th anniversary, according to Bloomberg. It was created with a whopping 20 complications.

The new version features the same complications, but it packs them in a cleverer way so as to make the watch’s face seem less busy.

If you’re curious as to what they are, here’s a list directly from Patek:

Grande Sonnerie Petite Sonnerie Minute repeater Strikework mode display (Silence/Grand Sonnerie/Petite Sonnerie) Alarm with time strike Date repeater Movement power-reserve indicator Strikework power-reserve indicator Strikework isolator display Second time zone Second time zone day/night indicator Instantaneous perpetual calendar Day-of-week display Month display Date display (on both dials) Leap year cycle Four-digit year display 24-hour and minute subdial Moon phase Crown position indicator (RAH)

All of that is packed into a thick (16.1mm!) double-sided 18k white gold watch case. One side is made of ebony black opaline, while the other is white opaline, both behind sapphire crystal. The watch can rotate depending on which complications you’d like showing.

This watch is not for the faint of heart. It’s going to be a huge statement no matter who is wearing it. From lug to lug, it’s an insane 47 mm in diameter.

The price tag isn’t for the uncommitted either. While it won’t be a limited edition like its anniversary cousin, it will go for about 2.2 million Swiss francs — or about $2.3 million at the current exchange.

