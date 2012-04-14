23 Stock Markets That Put The US To Shame

Below is an updated snapshot of 2012 equity market returns for 78 countries around the world. Of the 78 countries shown, 64 are in positive territory for the year, while 14 are in the red. The average YTD percentage change for all countries shown is 7.11%. Of the G7 countries, Japan, Germany and the US are outperforming the overall average.



Four of the G7 countries are significantly underperforming the average. The UK and Canada are currently up just over 1% year to date, France is up just 0.93%, and Italy is down 4.84%. Spain has been the worst of any country in 2012 with a year to date decline of 15.36%.

