23 Hollywood Stars Who Just Partied With A Bunch Of Tech Nerds In Texas

South by Southwest is a big interactive, music and film conference that’s going on right now in Austin, Texas.Over the course of the week, more than 120,000 people are flying south to learn what the next big things are and, of course, to party.
Aside from famous Internet stars that flooded SXSW such as Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley and Tesla Motors’ Elon Musk, a number of Hollywood stars spent a few days in Austin.
One was even on our plane home.
Shaq kissed Brian Solis at SXSW - twitter.com/AndySplatz/sta…
-- Andy Splatz (@AndySplatz) March 12, 2013
Al Gore gave a keynote at the conference, but this Internet meme may have gotten more attention in Austin.
Forget Elon Musk or Al Gore. Here's the real star of #SXSW, whose fans are now lined up around the block #GrumpyCat twitter.com/cnntech/status…
-- cnntech (@cnntech) March 10, 2013
#SHFT and celeb @adriangrenier at #sxsw via @ford twitter.com/byrdiefranco/s…
-- Byrdie Franco Rocha (@byrdiefranco) March 11, 2013
Actor Jim Carrey was seen walking near the Four Seasons in downtown Austin over the weekend. He's here with Steve Carell and Olivia Wilde.
Another #sxsw celeb sighting. Actor Edward James Olmos hanging out on roof top lounge in #Austin twitter.com/BobTucker522/s…
-- BobTucker522 (@BobTucker522) March 11, 2013
Jane's Addiction performed at the Path/Spotify party. Notable tech blogger Robert Scoble watched from the front row.
Front row #path party @alexanderwelch@scobleizer twitter.com/lasso/status/3…
-- Lasso (@lasso) March 11, 2013
Coolio was also at the Spotify/Path party. He's here with Path's Erin Teague and Venrock's Richard Kerby.
Scooter and Mark Cuban HASH TAG celeb sighting #wheresjb twitter.com/blakebern/stat…
-- Blake Bernstein (@blakebern) March 11, 2013
New pic of Ian Somerhalder with Bryn Mooser & Sophia Bush. *-* twitpic.com/ca5ft8
-- Pαυℓα. (@_DelenaSupport_) March 10, 2013
Bam! A sleepy Michael Cera twitter.com/shontelaylay/s…
-- Alyson Shontell (@shontelaylay) March 11, 2013
