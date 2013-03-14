23 Hollywood Stars Who Just Partied With A Bunch Of Tech Nerds In Texas

Alyson Shontell
olivia wilde steve carell jim carrey sxsw 2013Steve Carell, Olivia Wilde and Jim Carrey promoted their movie while 40,000 tech nerds infiltrated Austin (us included).

Photo: Getty Images

South by Southwest is a big interactive, music and film conference that’s going on right now in Austin, Texas.Over the course of the week, more than 120,000 people are flying south to learn what the next big things are and, of course, to party.

Aside from famous Internet stars that flooded SXSW such as Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley and Tesla Motors’ Elon Musk, a number of Hollywood stars spent a few days in Austin.

One was even on our plane home.

Actor Paul Rudd was in Austin with fellow actor Emile Hirsch.

Basketball star Shaq was spotted in Austin being very friendly.

Al Gore gave a keynote at the conference, but this Internet meme may have gotten more attention in Austin.

Entourage star Adrian Grenier was promoting a startup, SHFT.

Actor Jim Carrey was seen walking near the Four Seasons in downtown Austin over the weekend. He's here with Steve Carell and Olivia Wilde.

Edward James Olmos was spotted on a rooftop lounge down south.

James Franco, Selena Gomez and her Spring Breakers castmates infiltrated the conference too.

Jane's Addiction performed at the Path/Spotify party. Notable tech blogger Robert Scoble watched from the front row.

Coolio was also at the Spotify/Path party. He's here with Path's Erin Teague and Venrock's Richard Kerby.

Here's Path founder Dave Morin and Ashton Kutcher at the star-studded party.

Scooter Braun and Mark Cuban were in Austin.

TV stars Sophia Bush, Ian Somerhalder and Bryn Mooser posed together at the conference.

Here's another of Ian Somerhalder at SXSW.

Tegan and Sara Quinn performed at SXSW.

Superbad star Michael Cera was on our flight home to JFK.

BONUS: Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z are both scheduled in Austin for SXSW.

Now don't miss:

The 24 Craziest Things Companies Did To Get Attention At South By Southwest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.