23 books to keep on the shelf of your doomsday bunker

If the apocalypse happened tomorrow, what mementos would you try and protect?

Would you save any books that could help survivors remember the past, or rebuild a future society?

We posed this question to librarians at the New York Public Library.

Their answers range from practical survival guides to books that inspire post-apocalyptic utopias.

Pick up a copy and stick these in your doomsday bunker — or on your bookshelf for rainy day reading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.