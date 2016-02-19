Incredible shots from 2015 World Press Photo Contest





Matjaz Krivic/World Press Photo A mine worker takes a smoke break before going back into the pit. Miners in Bani face harsh conditions and exposure to toxic chemicals and heavy metals.

The winners of the 59th annual World Press Photo Contest were announced today.

A total of 41 photographers from 21 countries were ultimately selected for their winning photos out of a total of 82,951 submitted photos from 5,775 photographers.

The pictures, selected for their beauty, news value, and overall composure, wre divided into 8 broad categories.

Each category was then further divided into a singles category, for stand alone photographs, and a story category for a series. Each category had three winners.

We have presented our favourites of the selection below, and you can see the entire gallery here.

Warning, some of the photos are graphic.

World Press Photo of the year 2015 and Spot News Singles 1st prize: Warren Richardson, Australia -- A man passes a baby through the fence at the Serbia/Hungary border in Röszke, Hungary, 28 August 2015. Warren Richardson/World Press Photo Contest Spot News Singles, 2nd prize: Corentin Fohlen, France -- Demonstration against terrorism in Paris, after a series of five attacks occurred across the Île-de-France region, beginning at the headquarters for satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Paris, France, 11 January 2015. Corentin Fohlen/World Press Photo Spot News Singles, 3rd prize: Niclas Hammarström, Sweden -- The body of a victim killed in gang-related violence. This is the fourth gang- related killing on the same street in one night. Police have no witnesses. San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 4 March 2015. Niclas Hammarström/World Press Photo General News Singles, 1st prize: Mauricio Lima, Brazil -- A doctor rubs ointment on the burns of a 16-year-old Islamic State fighter named Jacob in front of a poster of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, at a Y.P.G. hospital compound on the outskirts of Hasaka, Syria on 01 August 2015. Mauricio Lima, The New York Times General News Singles, 2nd prize: Paul Hansen, Sweden -- Refugees travel in darkness through Europe to avoid detection; Lesbos, Greece, 06 December 2015. Paul Hansen, Dagens Nyheter General News Singles, 3rd prize: Chen Jie, China -- Aerial view of the destruction after the explosion in Tianjin, China, 15 August 2015. Chen Jie/World Press Photo General News Stories, 1st prize: Sergey Ponomarev, Russia -- Reporting Europe's refugee crisis. Refugees arrive by boat near the village of Skala on Lesbos, Greece, 16 November 2015. Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times General News Stories, 2nd prize: Abd Doumany, Syria -- Douma's Children. A wounded Syrian girl holds on to a relative as she awaits treatment by doctors at a makeshift hospital in Douma, Syria, 11 May 2015. Abd Doumany, Agence France-Presse General News Stories, 3rd prize: Daniel Berehulak, Australia -- An earthquake's aftermath. A woman cries as the body of her daughter is recovered from the rubble of her destroyed home. Gumda, Nepal, 08 May 2015. Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times Spot News Stories, 1st prize: Sameer Al-Doumy, Syria -- Aftermath of airstrikes in Syria. A boy is evacuated from rubble following reported airstrikes in the city of Douma, Syria, 16 June 2015. Sameer Al-Doumy, Agence France-Presse Spot News Stories, 2nd prize: Roberto Schmidt, Germany -- Trekking guide Pasang Sherpa searches for survivors among flattered tents moments after a wall of rock, snow and debris slammed on Everest Base camp. Nepal, 25 April 2015. Roberto Schmidt, Agence France-Presse Spot News Stories, 3rd prize: Bulent Kilic, Turkey -- A refugee man holds a young girl as others climb over broken-down border fences to enter Turkish territory; Sanliurfa, Turkey, 14 June 2015. Bulent Kilic, Agence France-Presse Contemporary Issues Singles, 1st prize: Zhang Lei, China -- A city in northern China shrouded in haze, Tianjin, China, 10 December 2015. Zhang Lei/World Press Photo Contemporary Issues Singles, 2nd prize: Adriane Ohanesian, USA -- Adam Abdel, 7, was severely burned after a bomb was dropped by a Sudanese government Antonov plane next to his family home in Burgu, Central Darfur, Sudan. 27 February 2015. Adriane Ohanesian/World Press Photo Contemporary Issues Singles, 3rd prize: John J. Kim, USA -- Lamon Reccord stares down a police sergeant during a protest following the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by police in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 25 November 2015. John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune Contemporary Issues Stories, 1st prize: Mário Cruz, Portugal -- Talibes, modern-day slaves. Talibes are boys who live at Islamic schools known as Daaras in Senegal. Under the pretext of receiving a Quranic education, they are forced to beg in the streets while their religious guardians, or Marabout, collect their daily earnings. They often live in squalor and are abused and beaten. Mário Cruz/World Press Photo Contemporary Issues Stories, 2nd prize: Francesco Zizola, Italy -- Migrants climb on board of a rescue ship by Doctors without Borders to escape their sinking rubber dinghy. Strait of Sicily, Mediterranean Sea, 21 August 2015. Francesco Zizola, Noor People Singles, 1st prize: Matic Zorman, Slovenia -- A child is covered with a raincoat while she waits in line to register at a refugee camp in Preševo, Serbia, 07 October 2015. Matic Zorman/World Press Photo People Singles, 2nd prize: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia -- A mine worker takes a smoke break before going back into the pit. Miners in Bani face harsh conditions and exposure to toxic chemicals and heavy metals. Image taken in Bani, Burkina Faso, on 20 November 2015. Matjaz Krivic/World Press Photo People Singles, 3rd prize: Dario Mitidieri, Italy -- Portrait of a Syrian refugee family in a camp in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, on 15 December 2015. The empty chair in the photograph represents a family member who has either died in the war or whose whereabouts are unknown. Dario Mitidieri/World Press Photo Long Term Projects, 1st prize: Mary F. Calvert, USA -- Connie Sue Foss went to sleep after a Christmas party at her National Guard unit. When she awoke, she was tied down and a fellow guardsman had his hands around her throat as he raped her. 'Don't bother screaming, there's only me in the building,' he said. She retreats into her own thoughts while her daughter hovers near the bathroom door of their apartment in Spring Hill, Florida, 05 January 2014. Mary F. Calvert/World Press Photo Long Term Projects, 2nd prize: Nancy Borowick, USA -- A daughter photographs her own parents who were in parallel treatment for stage-four cancer, side by side. Howie and Laurel Borowick embrace in the bedroom of their home. In their 34- year marriage, they were diagnosed with stage-four cancer at the same time. New York, US, 08 March 2013. Nancy Borowick/World Press Photo Long Term Projects, 3rd prize: David Guttenfelder, USA -- Senior military members approach an area where new North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other military and political leaders stand before commemorating the 70th birthday of the late Kim Jong Il at Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea, 16 February 2012. David Guttenfelder/World Press Photo

