Inside a $22.9 million equestrian estate being sold by the former FedEx CEO

Megan Willett
Jupiter Equestrian Estate $US22.9 millionSotheby’s International Realty

Former FedEx President and CEO Ted Weise is selling his gigantic 50-acre equestrian ranch in South Florida for $US22.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The massive home spreads out in Jupiter, Florida, roughly half an hour from Palm Beach. Weise and his wife bought the land back in 2004 for $US2.7 million, four years after he had retired from FedEx.

The gated ranch comes with horseback riding trails, a guest house, a four-acre lake, eight hours paddocks as well as a 12,000-square-foot mansion.

Inside the mansion — which Weise and his wife had custom built — is a 1,000 bottle wine cellar, five bedrooms, and a vault that doubles as a panic room.

Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Welcome to gorgeous 50-acre equestrian ranch near Palm Beach, Florida.

The mansion sits on a sprawling amount of land with horse paddocks, a four-acre lake, and plenty of horse-riding trails.

Weise and his wife bought the land for $2.7 million in 2004, according to the WSJ.

They then custom-built the huge 12,000-square-foot mansion onto the property.

It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half baths.

There's also a nearby guest house, barn, and plenty of riding space.

The home also has 1,000-bottle wine cellar and lots of interior space.

There's also a huge enclosed pool.

The property is close to the Dye Preserve Golf Club whenever the owner needs a break from riding horses.

They could also sit out by the lake and enjoy the south Florida surroundings.

The property has stunning views.

Weise and his wife and currently looking to move into a smaller home, they told WSJ.

