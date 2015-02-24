Inside a $22.9 million equestrian estate being sold by the former FedEx CEO

Former FedEx President and CEO Ted Weise is selling his gigantic 50-acre equestrian ranch in South Florida for $US22.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The massive home spreads out in Jupiter, Florida, roughly half an hour from Palm Beach. Weise and his wife bought the land back in 2004 for $US2.7 million, four years after he had retired from FedEx.

The gated ranch comes with horseback riding trails, a guest house, a four-acre lake, eight hours paddocks as well as a 12,000-square-foot mansion.

Inside the mansion — which Weise and his wife had custom built — is a 1,000 bottle wine cellar, five bedrooms, and a vault that doubles as a panic room.

Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

