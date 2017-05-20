A 22-year-old has raised $30M to trap plastic floating in the great Pacific garbage patch

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is one of the most polluted areas of the ocean. 22-year-old Boyan Slat has a potential cleanup solution.
The Ocean Cleanup uses a boom to capture plastic and keep it in areas where a boat can come and periodically pick it up. The pipe moves with the waves and uses floating anchors. Critics are sceptical of the system’s compatibility with the extreme forces of the ocean and its potential impact on ocean life.
The system should be fully deployed in 2018. $US30 million has been raised for the cleanup.
