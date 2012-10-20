22-Year-Old Best Buy Employee Sunny Singhs Wins Massachusetts' $30.5 Mega Millions Jackpot

On Tuesday night at 11:40 PM, life changed for 22-year-old Sandeep “Sunny” Singh.



Singh sat in his sister’s room and went on the Massachusetts Mega Millions lottery website. There, he found out he’d won the $30.5 million jackpot.

“I dropped the ticket. My mum picked it up. She read it over a few times,” Singh told the press as he let out a big sigh.

Singh’s sister is actually to thank for the winning ticket. While running to work for one of his odd jobs at Best Buy, Singn asked her to buy a lottery ticket for him. He had no numbers in mind, it was a quick pick. Singh had only been buying tickets occasionally for the past year. He never purchased a ticket before he turned 21.

When asked what he planned to do with the money, Singh — whose girlfriend recently brok up with him — only listed three things:

Help my mum with the mortgage

Help my family

Help the community/give some to charities

Watch Singh tell his story, below:

