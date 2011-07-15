What Happens When You Put 50 Smart People In A Room Together For 3 Months?

What happens when you stick 50 entrepreneurs, designers, marketers and engineers in a room together for three months?



22 new startups emerge.

Three months ago, Matt Shampine, Jesse Middleton and Adam Neumann opened a startup incubator in SoHo, WeWork Labs.

50 talented, aspiring entrepreneurs flooded the space and got to work brainstorming million-dollar ideas.

Only a handful of people already had companies they were working on. The rest partnered up to make new ideas come to life. Now there are 22+ companies in the SoHo space.

We got a hold of all the companies in WeWork Labs and figured out how they’ve been innovating.

Onepager helps any Internet novice to create a polished website Date launched: 2011 Founders: Matthew Shampine (cofounder of We Are NY Tech and WeWork Labs), Matthew Moore, Eric Tarn, Yin Yin Chan Funding: Seed funded Concept: Onepager helps small businesses create a web presence that they can be proud of with the ability to set up a custom domain. 'Onepager focuses on simplicity and user experience. The application was designed to allow even the most novice of Internet users to create and maintain their own polished website at an affordable, flat rate,' explains cofounder Matt Shampine. GuyHaus delivers guy supplies to men every month so they don't have to shop for things like deodorant and toothpaste. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Jesse Middleton (cofounder of WeWork Labs), Mike Oliver, Andrew Sternthal Funding: Seed funded Concept: GuyHaus delivers monthly man supplies. 'Everyday in America, millions of dudes wake up to find that they are almost out of shampoo, toothpaste, razor blades or toilet paper,' the founders tell us. 'The best of us head to the store and restock. The rest of us? Three days later we're squeezing blood from a stone trying to get one more good brush out of the tube of Colgate or adding water to a bottle of Pantene to make it last just a little longer. GuyHaus automatically delivers guy supplies to men on a monthly basis because we don't think you should have to shop for the things you use every day.' NoiseTrade lets people listen to music for free in exchange for their email addresses and zip codes. Date launched: 2008 Founders: Brannon McAllister, Derek Webb, David McCollum, Mark Nicholas, Joe Kirk Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: NoiseTrade is a simple way for artists to share music in exchange for fans' email addresses and zip codes. Artists upload a single, EP, album or live show and fans download the music for free, tell their friends via Facebook and Twitter, and can choose to leave a tip between $1 and $100. The artist keeps 80% of the tipjar. NoiseTrade sends weekly emails to 280,000 fans recommending the best free music on the site. Sfter helps people find great content in their cluttered social streams. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Scott Britton, Dave Fano, Federico Negro, Steve Sanderson Funding: Have not taken any outside investment Concept: Sfter's mission is to improve the signal to noise ratio when consuming content from your social streams. Sfter provides tools that enable people to quickly filter and sort through the clutter to find interesting and relevant content. It's currently in private beta. Fitocracy turns exercise into a social game with points, levels and badges. Date launched: 2010 Founders: Brian Wang, Richard Talens Funding: Currently raising a seed round Concept: Fitocracy is a web and soon-to-be mobile app that gets people addicted to their fitness by turning it into a social game. As users track workouts, they earn experience points, levels, and achievement badges as well as compete against each other and go on 'quests', which are workout plans designed to keep users progressing. The mission is to make fitness more engaging and addictive for all users, regardless of experience. Spindows is a video speed-networking platform between people in the same organisation. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Clay Hebert Hebert got his MBA from Seth Godin in 2009 and started Spindows to address a problem he saw during his decade consulting at Accenture. 'After 10 years, I knew about 100 colleagues out of 200,000. That's only 1/20th of 1% of the company. There are too many silos and not enough collaboration and innovation. There is so much potential value in these nascent connections,' he says. Funding: Bootstrapped, but have commitments of $40K from two earlyvangelist enterprise customers. Concept: Spindows is a video speed-networking platform for the enterprise. It allows people to quickly meet relevant people inside their own organisation, based on tags. Skype is high-value but low serendipity. Chatroulette is low-value but high serendipity. Spindows is high-value, high-serendipity. Moglue is a do-it-yourself eBook publisher. Date launched: 2010. Open beta rolling out this July and a completely open platform is coming this fall. Founders: Taewoo Kim, Ryan Kim, Chris Riley (team size is 12) Funding: $500,000 from GS Shop Concept: Moglue is creating a desktop platform that allows publishers, amateur authors and artists a way to create interactive ebooks and release them as apps for iOS and Android devices with one-click publishing. The content is made once, with an easy to use UI. No programming required. LetsConfirm makes booking appointments much simpler. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Dave Cascino, Benji DeGroot Funding: Bootstrapped. Fun fact: LetsConfirm was a wildcard finalist for the summer TechStars NYC group. Concept: Booking appointments should be drop dead simple. Its not, so LetsConfirm is going to fix it. Consmr is Yelp for grocery store items. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Ryan Charles, Noah Zitsman Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: Consmr is 'Yelp for the supermarket'. The company provides a destination for users to rate, review and check in to grocery and drugstore products. Consmr's mission is to improve discovery of consumer packaged goods and provide a social platform to share opinions of products. It has some big partners on board too, like Arizona Iced Tea, Chobani (Greek yogurt), Men's Health, and Prevention Magazine. Rembly strengthens your relationships. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Joel Van Horn, Rinaldi Rampen Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: Rembly 'tackles the intricacies of personal relationships with the goal of creating a new culture of thoughtfulness.' Startup Giraffe builds web prototypes for idea people with no technical skills. Date launched: 2011 Founders: John Cihocki, Amit Klein, Will Lerner Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: Startup Giraffe solves the execution problem. It helps people turn ideas into actual products. 'We'll build the first version of your startup for cash and a small slice of equity,' Klein says. Siftee helps you build a Twitter network. Date launched: 2010 Founders: Orian Marx, a Y Combinator 2008 alumni. Rachel Sklar is an advisor. Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: Siftee helps professionals manage content and build valuable networks on Twitter. Siftee provides powerful tools for searching, filtering and organising messages and users with a focus on delivering a great user experience. Features include: sort-by-Klout, user muting and prioritization, tweet tagging, and search over sent tweets, mentions and DMs. Timerdoro helps workers manage time and be productive. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Brandon Gracey, Corey Maass, Joel Van Horn Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: We can all use all the help we can get managing our productivity, Timerdoro turns the hour glass for you while you work. ToutApp makes emailing people faster and more effective. Date launched: 2010 Founders: Tawheed Kader Funding: Tout has raised $350,000 as part of their advisory round from Esther Dyson, Dave McClure, Eric Ries and others. They are also part of the 500Startups Summer Accelerator program. Concept: Tout is an email productivity tool. It templates frequently sent emails so you can send them faster and get analytics on whether your day-to-day email activity is being effective. Classroom360 develops educational software. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Todd Sutler, Colin Prepscius Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: Classroom360 develops educational software. Produce interactive tools that teach and reinforce the learning of various common core standards. Tentative.ly keeps tracks of upcoming and ongoing events. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Travis Choma, Francisco Hui Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: Tentative.ly keeps track of upcoming and ongoing event. Save event details from across the web, then decide later with friends. It's a way to manage all of your available options and interests around a city. ReadSocial is an eBook API that allows users to create virtual reading groups and share notes across all platforms. Date launched: 2011 Founders: Travis Alber, Aaron Miller Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: ReadSocial creates a single social layer across ebooks, websites and digital magazines, regardless of device or DRM. It allows users to create virtual reading groups and share notes inside the content they read, and removes the silos most reading systems force readers in to. Since ReadSocial is an API, it is integrated with the reading system itself; it is seamless to the user. CrowdScanner connects people in the same room via mobile apps. Date launched: 2010 Founders: Adrian Avendano Monterrubio, Ellen Dudley Funding: By Enterprise Ireland Competitive Startup Fund - $75000 Concept: CrowdScanner is developing a platform to help conference organisers stimulate discussions between people in the same room, face to face, with mobile applications. PeopleHunt is one such application, which uses psychological profiling and gaming mechanics to make it fun to discover people in a networking context. Applications are customisable to the context, ensuring that customers fully realise the social potential of their event. KeywordSmart helps photographers improve their images' search rankings. Date launched: 2011 (launching Juy 15) Founders: Jody Apap, Josh Haas, Rachel Hyman-Rouse Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: KeywordSmart's mission is to help stock photographers succeed by getting their images into the right search results. It is a web-based tool for rapidly keywording photographs with relevant, comprehensive tags. The product also educates photographers on how to keyword optimise. StyleMusee is Pandora for style and shopping. Date launched: 2010 Founders: Karen Moon Funding: Currently raising an angel round Concept: StyleMusée is a social shopping platform that connects you with designers based on your personal style. It's Pandora for Style. The vision is to innovate how style-conscious consumers discover fashion and revolutionise how designers inspire, connect and engage with consumers. Adopt a Hacker encourages the NY tech community house out of town tech talent for a weekend. Date launched: 2010 Founders: Jonathan Wegener and Ben Fisher; and w/ initial startup weekend support from Aaron Knight, Michael Tseng, Nick Khuu, Michael DeFranco, Heather John, and Ariel Zavala Funding: Bootstrapped Concept: Adopt a Hacker draws more entrepreneurial out-of-town technical talent to New York City by offering a firsthand glimpse of the city's tech scene. It 'intelligently' pairs prospective hackers with friendly ambassadors from the NYC Tech Scene who serve as 'instant best friends,' offering up a couch for the weekend, an invitation to a cool tech event and/or a grab coffee to chat. Adopt A Hacker recently announced a partnership with We Are NY Tech and key members of NYHacker. For more cool NYC startups you probably haven't heard of, check out: 25 Hot NYC Startups You Need To Watch >>

