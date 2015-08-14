22 beautiful photos of mirror houses disappearing into their surroundings

Christian Brandstätter Austria’s ‘Casa Invisible’ is architecture’s answer to the chameleon.

Like tiny houses before them, mirror houses are the latest architecture trend to make design blogs swoon.

Though mirror-encased homes have mainly been cropping up in Europe over the last few years, US design minds are taking notice. These reflective homes capture the stunning (and often secluded) environments that surround them, creating structures that seamlessly blend into nature. Most of the mirrors are built with UV-reflective glass — a pattern that is nearly invisible to humans but visible to birds — to help ensure safety to the natural environments in which they stand.

Keep scrolling to see the breathtaking illusion these homes create as they disappear into forests, deserts, and snow-covered expanses.

