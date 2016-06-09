People are doing 22 push-ups for a new challenge that's dominating Facebook

It was only two years ago that social media was overtaken by videos of people completing the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness for ALS, a neurodegenerative disease.

But this summer, another challenge is dominating social media: 22 Push-up Challenge.

An average 22 veterans commit suicide each day in the US, according to a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, one active military member commits suicide daily, as well.

The challenge asks people to post videos of themselves doing push-ups to also raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. So far, the challenge has captured nearly five million push-ups.



Organised by the non-profit 22 Kill, the challenge hopes to get at least 22 million push-ups captured via video, to help bridge the gap between veterans and civilians, and build a community of support.

The challenge calls for 22 push-ups, posted with the hashtag #22Kill. But the organisation doesn’t care if it’s one or 100 push-ups in a row, or if the push-ups are assisted, on an incline or even just “air” push-ups — whatever number people complete in the videos counts towards the overall goal.

Here are some videos people have posted for the #22Kill challenge:















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.