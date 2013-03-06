22 Products That Really Do Last A Lifetime

Photo: Flickr via jnb_photos

In an age when the Next Big iGadget is always around the corner and people go through cell phones like pairs of socks, it’s nice to know there are some products that can never be replaced. In a popular Reddit thread, more than 500 users shared the “trustiest” products they’ve relied on for years –– and in some cases, a lifetime.



We rounded up 22 of our favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.