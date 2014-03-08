22 Photos Of Barack Obama Pigging Out

First Lady Michelle Obama has made getting children to eat better one of her top priorities, but she might want to start her push for healthy eating closer to home. There is ample photographic evidence her husband, Barack Obama, absolutely loves junk food. Business Insider combed through the archives and found these 22 shots of the President chowing down on snacks.
This shot of Obama shows him preparing to eat at Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans, La. when he was running for president in February 2008.
Obama eating a candy bar inside his limo during a 2009 visit to Germany.
Obama at a roundtable with first time voters at Miami's OMG Burger in September 2012.
Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu trying matzo bread that was apparently served to them by miniature robots at a March 2013 technology expo in Jerusalem.
Enjoying a rib worthy of 'House of Cards' in June 2012 at Kenny's BBQ in D.C.
Broing out and chowing down with British Prime Minister David Cameron at an NCAA basketball game in 2012.
Obama visiting Usinger's Fine Sausage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in September 2012.
Obama stopped by D.C.'s famous Ben's Chilli Bowl with the city's former Mayor Adrian Fenty a few days before taking office in 2009.
The President getting ready to dig in at Tropical Sno in Denison, Ia. in August 2012.
Here Obama enjoys Hawaiian 'shave ice' with his daughters on a family trip to the state where he grew up in 2010.
In 2010, Obama opted for mint chocolate chip at Brusters Ice Cream shop in Panama City, Fla.
Reuters did not specify which flavour of ice cream Obama was eating when they snapped him enjoying a sweet snack while visiting the Great Buddha statue in the Japanese city of Kamakura in 2010.
Obama having a cone at a stop in Pennsylvania during his 2008 campaign.
A 2011 meeting with small business owners in Iowa provided an opportunity for Obama to have a big breakfast.
While running for office in 2008, Obama stopped to eat eggs with union workers in Indiana.
Sampling the goods while visiting a Seattle doughnut shop with Washington State Senator Patty Murray in 2010.
A very on-trend Obama enjoying locally-caught shrimp in Louisiana in 2010.
It is apparently a Scandinavian variety of pretzel. Obama had one in Wisconsin in 2010.
