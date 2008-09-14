22% Of Employers Check Your Facebook Profile When They’re Looking To Hire You. That's It?

It makes sense that employers are looking on Facebook and MySpace to vet their job candidates — but it’s still a surprisingly rare event.



CareerBuilder ran a survey of hiring managers and found out that just 22% of them are checking MySpace and Facebook to see if their prospective employees are drinking too much, doing drugs, trashing former employers, or letting out trade secrets on their profiles — up from 11% two years ago.

It works! One third of the hiring managers who checked out potential employees’ profiles said they found stuff on the sites that caused them to kick the candidates out of the hiring process, according to a summary by ComputerWorld.

So why aren’t more employers scanning Facebook and MySpace? And why aren’t unemployed people scouring their profiles? Get a job first, then go celebrate.

