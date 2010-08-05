OUTRAGE OF THE DAY: $22 Million Of Your Tax Money Goes To Train IT Workers In Sri Lanka

On the plus side, America is training impoverished Sri Lankans in a major growth sector. USAID will spend $22 million for local training, including Enterprise Java courses for 3,000 Sri Lankans.



Unfortunately, this Obama-originated program cuts right into White House pledges to keep IT jobs in America.

Information Week:

As recently as Monday, Obama, speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Atlanta, boasted about his efforts to reduce offshoring. The President said he’s implemented “a plan that’s focused on making our middle class more secure and our country more competitive in the long run — so that the jobs and industries of the future aren’t all going to China and India, but are being created right here in the United States of America.”

At what point does endemic US unemployment lead to sour grapes on the aid front?

Don’t miss: 10 American Industries That Will Vanish In The Next Decade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.