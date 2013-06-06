22 Ingenious Maps That Show How Americans Speak English Totally Differently

Everyone knows that Americans don’t exactly agree on pronunciations.
Regional accents are a major part of what makes American English so interesting as a dialect.
Joshua Katz, a PhD student in statistics at North Carolina State University, just published a group of awesome visualizations of a linguistic survey that looked at how Americans pronounce words.
Joshua gave us permission to publish some of the coolest maps from his collection.
This is the deepest and most obvious linguistic divide in America. It's also an example of how everyone in south Florida pronounces things in the northern U.S. style.
Some of the deepest schisms in America are over the pronunciation of the second syllable of 'pajamas'
Everyone knows that the Midwest calls it 'pop', the Northeast and West Coast call it 'soda', while the South is really into brand loyalty.
Let's ignore the East Coast/West Coast split and notice that Wisconsin and Rhode Island call a water fountain a 'bubbler.'
Massachusetts, Long Island and Jersey are the only places that see a difference between Merry, mary and marry.
