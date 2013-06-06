22 Ingenious Maps That Show How Americans Speak English Totally Differently

Everyone knows that Americans don’t exactly agree on pronunciations.



Regional accents are a major part of what makes American English so interesting as a dialect.

Joshua Katz, a PhD student in statistics at North Carolina State University, just published a group of awesome visualizations of a linguistic survey that looked at how Americans pronounce words.

Joshua gave us permission to publish some of the coolest maps from his collection.

