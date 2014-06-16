'22 Jump Street' Had A Huge Weekend At The Box Office

“22 Jump Street” ruled the box office this weekend.

The sequel, reuniting Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, brought in a huge $US60 million opening weekend, matching analyst estimates.

That marks the second largest opening for an R-rated movie.

2011’s “The Hangover Part II” holds that record with $85.9 million.

The first movie, released in 2012, made $US36.3 million opening weekend and went on to earn $US201.6 million worldwide.

“22 Jump Street” marks the fourth successful film for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller who had a big break-out hit with “The LEGO Movie” earlier this year.

The other big movie out this weekend, DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2” also had a big weekend debuting to $US50 million.

The number wasn’t as big as estimates predicted, but the animated picture should continue to perform well for the studio.

