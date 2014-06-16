'22 Jump Street' Had A Huge Weekend At The Box Office

Kirsten Acuna
22 jump street channing tatum jonah hillSony Pictures

22 Jump Street” ruled the box office this weekend.

The sequel, reuniting Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, brought in a huge $US60 million opening weekend, matching analyst estimates.

That marks the second largest opening for an R-rated movie.

2011’s “The Hangover Part II” holds that record with $85.9 million.

The first movie, released in 2012, made $US36.3 million opening weekend and went on to earn $US201.6 million worldwide.

“22 Jump Street” marks the fourth successful film for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller who had a big break-out hit with “The LEGO Movie” earlier this year.

The other big movie out this weekend, DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2” also had a big weekend debuting to $US50 million.

The number wasn’t as big as estimates predicted, but the animated picture should continue to perform well for the studio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.