Guinness World Records says a 23.5 inch man in the Philippines is the shortest man in the world.



But a 72-year old Nepali man named Chandra Bahadur Dangi may have him beat.

Dangi is 22 inches tall.

Guinness officials have been summoned, CBS reports.

Photo: Getty Images

Chandra Bahadur Dangi

Photo: Getty Images

