Here's Everything You Need To Know About Russia's Deadliest Helicopter

Brian Jones

The Russian-developed Mi-24 “Hind” helicopter is one of the most deadly and versatile aircraft on the planet.

For 30 years, the gunship has given the Russian military incredible battlefield mobility.

Now, it is a crucial piece in the air forces of at least 34 countries and has amassed an impressive record in combat. 

The Mi-24 was the first Russian helicopter developed as both an assault transport and a gunship.

It made its combat debut in Somalia in 1978, where it helped Ethiopia wrest control over the Ogaden region in the Horn of Africa

It has proven its mettle in more than 20 wars and armed conflicts since.

It's a close counterpart to the U.S. AH-64 Apache gunship.

But unlike the Apache, the Mi-24 can hold up to 8 people.

This broad based capacity makes the Mi-24 extraordinarily versatile.

It can also contribute to missions that involve direct air support, antitank warfare, armed escort, and air-to-air combat.

The Mi-24 is powered by two Isotov TV3-117 series turbine engines, each deliver up to 2,200 horsepower.

The Mi-24 has a top speed of 168 miles per hour.

It has a normal range of nearly 280 miles, but with auxiliary fuel can travel nearly 600 miles.

It has five rotor blades, allowing it to generate more lift and fly quieter.

It's real power, however, comes from its armament.

Which often involve a turret-mounted 4-barrel 12.7-mm Gatling-type machine gun.

Also, 57-mm rockets.

It can carry two 500-kg bombs or four 250-kg bombs.

With a full weapons payload, the Mi-24 has remarkably sharp teeth.

Combat troops on board can even fire their weapons through the windows.

Imagine what happens when four Mi-24s team up.

Terrible, terrible things to the enemy.

Its defensive capabilities include radar warning receivers, an infrared jammer, chaff, and flares.

When you look at the evidence, it's easy to see why more than 30 countries wield the Mi-24

It's a versatile helicopter that packs a big punch.

But America has pretty cool helicopters, too.

