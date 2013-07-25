Here's Everything You Need To Know About Russia's Deadliest Helicopter

The Russian-developed Mi-24 “Hind” helicopter is one of the most deadly and versatile aircraft on the planet.
For 30 years, the gunship has given the Russian military incredible battlefield mobility.
Now, it is a crucial piece in the air forces of at least 34 countries and has amassed an impressive record in combat.
It made its combat debut in Somalia in 1978, where it helped Ethiopia wrest control over the Ogaden region in the Horn of Africa
It can also contribute to missions that involve direct air support, antitank warfare, armed escort, and air-to-air combat.
The Mi-24 is powered by two Isotov TV3-117 series turbine engines, each deliver up to 2,200 horsepower.
