22 Hilarious Phrases Only Programmers Will Understand

Baklava Code: Code with too many layers.

Barack Obama: A project management account to which the most aspirational tickets – stuff you’d really like to do but will probably never get approval for – gets assigned.

Bloombug: A bug that accidentally generates money.

Bobby: A check to see how well a sites design is for the less able. Depending on how well the design is it could score priority 1, 2 and 3.

Breadcrumbs: Links that progressively appear as you navigate on a web site. You are able to use these links go navigate back to where you started from.

Brogrammer: A programmer who breaks the usual expectations of quiet nerdiness and opts instead for the usual trappings of a frat-boy: popped collars, bad beer, and calling everybody “bro”. Despised by everyone, especially other programmers.

BSOD: Blue Screen of Death.

Chunky Salsa: A single critical error or bug that renders an entire system unusable, especially in a production environment.

Code Smell: Any symptom in the source code of a program that possibly indicates a deeper problem. Code smells are usually not bugs—they are not technically incorrect and do not currently prevent the program from functioning. Instead, they indicate weaknesses in design that may be slowing down development or increasing the risk of bugs or failures in the future.

Counterbug: A defensive move useful for code reviews. If someone reviewing your code presents you with a bug that’s your fault, you counter with a counterbug: a bug caused by the reviewer.

Cut-and-Waste Code: When someone uses cut-and-paste code they found online (usually from a blog) in a production product. The result is usually a lot of wasted time trying to track down an obscure bug from a line that made sense in its original context but not now.

Hocus Pocus Problem: Unexpected behaviour caused by changes in focus, or incorrect setting of focus. Could also be used to describe an app stealing your focus.

Hot Potatoes: A fun way to pronounce “https://”.

Hydra: A bug that, when an attempt to fix is made, introduces two new bugs. It’s a bug that cannot be fixed.

Jenga code: The whole program collapses once you alter a block of code.

Jimmy: A generalized name for a clueless or new developer.

Mulletware: All business in the front, party in the back.

NOPping: Not napping, but simply zoning out. This comes from the assembly language instruction NOP, for No OPeration, which does nothing.

Pokemon Exception Handling: For when you just gotta catch ’em all!

Refuctoring: The process of taking a well-designed piece of code and, through a series of small, reversible changes, making it completely unmaintainable by anyone except yourself.

Spaghetti Code: In computer programming, code which flagrantly violates the principles of structured, procedural programming) – hence the term, which suggests the tangled and arbitrary nature of the program flow.

Spaghetti code is almost impossible to debug and maintain, and rarely works well.



Stringly Typed: A riff on strongly typed. Used to describe an implementation that needlessly relies on strings when programmer & refactor friendly options are available.

