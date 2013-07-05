The 22 Maps That Define America

Walter Hickey
weather heat maps

It’s the Fourth of July, and there’s never been a better day to reflect on the state of the country. 

Everything from the teams Americans root for to the companies they work for to the dangers they contend with make America unique.

Here, we look at 22 maps that show us the similarities and differences between Americans.

It’s a big country and every state is  unique. 

Let’s break down some of the most interesting distinctions among Americans as well as other amazing features of this county. 

NFL loyalties are some of the most significant national divides.

Here's what is suggested when you type in each state into a search engine and autocomplete steps in. Great job, Missouri.

The average centre of the U.S. population has been gradually moving westward since 1790 and south every year since the introduction of air conditioning in the 1920. That's not a joke.

America is really big. We're so big that our states are bigger than many countries. Check out this map showing states that are the size of whole nations.

Here's where Americans live.

Check out all the rivers in the U.S. Absolutely stunning.

Given that the U.S. is the sole six-time winner of the international Who Can Put A Man On The Moon Competition, here's a map of the size of the moon compared to America.

This map shows where Americans defiantly stand in the realm of tornadoes.

Just because America catches fire a lot of the time does that mean Americans leave? Of course not.

American companies are the envy of the world. Here's where they're based.

Here's the most recognisable brand from each state. You should be ashamed of yourselves, Florida.

America is a melting pot, as this map proves beyond a doubt.

How Americans talk about groups of other Americans.

Of course, there's also the legendary American Soda/Pop/Coke divide.

Is America full of dumb animals content to hurl themselves in front of expensive vehicles? Sure. Has that ever stopped us? Nope.

Here's the most popular television show that set in each state.

The number of billionaires per capita in the United States. For what it's worth, Montana has four., D.C. has three, New York has 67.

Where the singles are, and where the men outnumber the women and vice versa.

Here's where coal comes from in the U.S. West Virginia is essentially one gigantic coal mine.

Americans want to know: What's the point of spending all that money building highways if you can't drive fast on them?

Note: Any commenters who mention 'Autobahn' on the Fourth of July will receive an instant ban.

There's nothing more American than steak. This map shows the number of beef cows per acre in counties.

And lastly, what's more patriotic than Bald Eagles? Nothing. Check out which states have the most.

Want to learn more?

22 Maps That Show How Americans Speak English Totally Differently From Each Other >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.