The 22 Maps That Define America

It’s the Fourth of July, and there’s never been a better day to reflect on the state of the country.
Everything from the teams Americans root for to the companies they work for to the dangers they contend with make America unique.
Here, we look at 22 maps that show us the similarities and differences between Americans.
It’s a big country and every state is unique.
Let’s break down some of the most interesting distinctions among Americans as well as other amazing features of this county.
Here's what is suggested when you type in each state into a search engine and autocomplete steps in. Great job, Missouri.
The average centre of the U.S. population has been gradually moving westward since 1790 and south every year since the introduction of air conditioning in the 1920. That's not a joke.
America is really big. We're so big that our states are bigger than many countries. Check out this map showing states that are the size of whole nations.
Given that the U.S. is the sole six-time winner of the international Who Can Put A Man On The Moon Competition, here's a map of the size of the moon compared to America.
Is America full of dumb animals content to hurl themselves in front of expensive vehicles? Sure. Has that ever stopped us? Nope.
The number of billionaires per capita in the United States. For what it's worth, Montana has four., D.C. has three, New York has 67.
Americans want to know: What's the point of spending all that money building highways if you can't drive fast on them?
Note: Any commenters who mention 'Autobahn' on the Fourth of July will receive an instant ban.
There's nothing more American than steak. This map shows the number of beef cows per acre in counties.
