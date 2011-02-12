22 Everyday Things Made Obsolete This Century

Check out the picture on the right.



You are looking at the interior of a 2010 Lexus SC 430.

You are also looking at the last production car to come with a cassette tape deck.

Starting with the 2011 model year “no manufacturer selling cars in the United States offers a tape player either as standard equipment or as an option on a new vehicle,” reports to the New York Times.

