22 Companies That Are Addicted To Walmart

Walmart just reported its Q3 financial results, and sales came in short of expectations.



This could mean trouble for some of Walmart’s major suppliers, who include some of the biggest companies in the world.

Business Insider recently analysed the annual filings of firms who report Walmart as an important client, limiting ourselves to those stocks with a market cap of more than $250 million.

What we found: more than a dozen firms rely on Walmart for more than a fifth of their business, making them vulnerable to the giant’s moves.

#22: Helen of Troy Annual Sales To Walmart: $236.3 million per cent of Helen of Troy's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.07 per cent Products: Helen of Troy designs and distributes consumer products across three main segments: personal care, housewares and healthcare. Goods sold include appliance, hair dryers, a skin care line, combs, and other accessories. Helen of Troy also owns the OXO brand name. Source: Helen of Troy 2012 Annual Filing #21: Hasbro Inc. Annual Sales To Walmart: $857.1 million per cent of Hasbro's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.26 per cent Products: Hasbro sells children and family leisure products. Brands under the Hasbro name include Transformers, G.I. Joe, Parker Brothers, Milton Bradley, and Nerf, among others. Source: Hasbro 2011 Annual Filing #20: Jarden Corp. Annual Sales To Walmart: $1.34 billion per cent of Jarden's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.40 per cent Products: Jarden sells a variety of outdoor and indoor goods. Its outdoor solutions segment sells air beds, camping stoves, coolers, gas grills, lanterns, and sleeping bags. Jarden's consumer focused group sells Mr. Coffee coffee products, as well as indoor heaters, toasters, irons, and fans. Source: Jarden 2011 Annual Filing #19: Kellogg Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $2.64 billion per cent of Kellogg's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.79 per cent Products: Kellogg manufactures and markets cereal and other convenience food products. Products under the Kellogg name include Cheez-it, Corn Flakes, Coco Pops, Mini-Wheats, Pringles, Rice Krispies, and Special K. Source: Kellogg 2011 Annual Filing #18: Activision Blizzard Annual Sales To Walmart: $998.6 million per cent of Activision's Sales: 21.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.30 per cent Products: Activision Blizzard sells video games for personal computers and console devices. The company's notable games include World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo. Source: Activision 2011 Annual Filing #17: Flowers Foods Annual Sales To Walmart: $599.0 million per cent of Flowers Food's Sales: 21.60 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.18 per cent Products: Flowers Foods produces and markets breads, buns, tortillas and other such products. Brands under the Flowers Food name include Natures Own, Cobblestone Mill. and Natural Grain, among others. Source: Flowers Foods 2011 Annual Filing #16: Lancaster Colony Annual Sales To Walmart: $239.8 million per cent of Lancaster's Sales: 22.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.08 per cent Products: Lancaster Colony operates under two segments, Specialty Foods and Glassware and Candles. The food segment sells products such as Parker House Style and The Original Texas Toast. The glassware and Candles segment produces candles, candle accessories, and other fragrance products. Source: Lancaster 2011 Annual Filing #15: Revlon Inc. Annual Sales To Walmart: $303.9 million per cent of Revlon's Sales: 22.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.09 per cent Products: Revlon manufactures and sells cosmetics, women's hair colour, fragrances, and skincare products. Some of the company's brands include Revlon, Revlon ColorStay, Revlon Age Defying, Mitchum, Charlie, and Jean Nate. Source: Revlon 2011 Annual Filing #14: Perrigo Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $606.1 million per cent of Perrigo's Sales: 22.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.19 per cent Products: Perrigo offers many over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, including Allergy Buster, Equate Nasal Decongestant, and Mucus Relief Sinus, among others. Source: Perrigo 2011 Annual Filing #13: General Mills Annual Sales To Walmart: $3.35 billion per cent of General Mill's Sales: 22.52 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 1.00 per cent Products: General Mills manufactures and markets branded consumer foods, including cereal, yogurt, soup, dry dinners, frozen vegetables, snacks, and grains. General Mills brands include Cheerios, Wheaties, Green Giant, and Totinos. Source: General Mills 2012 Annual Filing #12: Leapfrog Enterprises Annual Sales To Walmart: $104.7 million per cent of Leapfrog's Sales: 23.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.03 per cent Products: LeapFrog sells learning products and toys for children. Products sold by LeapFrog include LeapPad, a learning product for children similar to the Apple iPad, and Tag Junior, a reading system designed to introduce young children to books. Source: Leapfrog 2011 Annual Filing #11: Church & Dwight Annual Sales To Walmart: $632.3 million per cent of Church's Sales: 23.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.19 per cent Products: Church & Dwight develops and markets household, personal care, and specialty products under various brand names. Most notably, Church & Dwight is known for Arm & Hammer products, Trojan condoms, and Nair. Source: Church & Dwight 2011 Annual Filing #10: Tootsie Roll Industries Annual Sales To Walmart: $124.1 million per cent of Tootsie Roll's Sales: 23.30 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.04 per cent Products: Tootsie Roll manufactures and sells candy products. Brands under the Tootsie Roll name include Charms, Blow-Pop, Tootsie Roll, Dubble Bubble, and Charleston Chews. Source: Tootsie Roll 2011 Annual Filing #9: Jakks Pacific Annual Sales To Walmart: $166.9 million per cent of Jakks' Sales: 24.63 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.05 per cent Products: JAKKS Pacific designs and sells traditional toys and electronic products for children. Action figures sold include those based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Total Non-Stop Action wrestling, and the Pokemon franchise, as well dolls such under the Cabbage Patch Kids label. Source: Jakks 2011 Annual Filing #8: Hanesbrands Inc. Annual Sales To Walmart: $1.16 billion per cent of Hanes' Sales: 25.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.35 per cent Products: Hanesbrands designs and sells a range of basic apparel products. The company offers T-shirts, underwear, casualwear, socks, and activewear. Brands owned by Hanesbrands include Hanes, Champion, Wonderbra, and Just My Size, among others. Source: Hanes 2011 Annual Filing #7: Clorox Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $317.5 million per cent of Clorox's Sales: 26.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.34 per cent Products: Clorox manufactures and markets consumer and institutional products. The company operates under four segments, Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. Clorox products include Clorox bleach and Kingsford charcoal. Source: Clorox 2012 Q2 Filing #6: J.M. Smucker Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $1.25 billion per cent of Smucker's Sales: 26.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.39 per cent Products: J.M Smucker manufactures and markets branded food products. The company's main products include coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, baking mixes, canned milk, and beverages. Brands licensed by Smuckers include Folgers, Dunkin doughnuts, Smuckers, and Millstone. Source: Smuckers 2011 Annual Filing #5: Funai Electric Annual Sales To Walmart: $993.4 million per cent of Funai' Sales: 26.70 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.29 per cent Products: Funai manufactures and sells consumer electronics. The company offers audiovisual equipment such as LCD televisions, DVD players, and home theatre systems, as well as lighting. Brands include Emerson Radio, Symphonic, and Osram Sylvania. Source: Funai Electric 2011 Annual Filing #4: Moneygram International Annual Sales To Walmart: $361.9 million per cent of Moneygram's Sales: 29.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.11 per cent Products: Moneygram provides payment services worldwide. It operate in two segments, Global Funds Transfers and Financial Paper Products. The GFT segment provides money transfer and bill payment services, while the Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through retail and financial institution agents. Source: Moneygram 2011 Annual Filing #3: Cott Corp. Annual Sales To Walmart: $737.7 million per cent of Cott's Sales: 31.60 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.22 per cent Products: Cott Corp. sells private-label beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, flavored waters, juice, and ready-to-drink teas. Cott operates under the Cott, Red Rain, and Orient Emporium Tea Co. brand names. Source: Cott Corp. 2011 Annual Filing #2: Cal-Maine Foods Annual Sales To Walmart: $307.1 million per cent of Cal-Maine's Sales: 32.60 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.10 per cent Products: Cal-Maine produces and distributes shell eggs. CALM markets shell eggs through its Egglands Best, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names. It sells products in approximately 29 states. Source: Cal-Maine 2011 Annual Filing #1: Schiff Nutrition Annual Sales To Walmart: $135.6 million per cent of Schiff's Sales: 46.96 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.04 per cent Products: Shiff develops and distributes vitamins, which are sold primarily in Walmart and Costco stores. The vitamins include traditional items like vitamin B, vitamin C, calcium, and iron. Source: Bloomberg Estimate and Schiff 2011 Annual Filing Bonus: Other Big Names Walmart represents: Kraft Sales: 12.50 per cent Coca-Cola Sales: 15.00 per cent Procter & Gamble Sales: 15.00 per cent PepsiCo Sales: 11.00 per cent Source: Company Filings More on Walmart... 18 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.