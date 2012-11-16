22 Companies That Are Addicted To Walmart

Walmart just reported its Q3 financial results, and sales came in short of expectations.
This could mean trouble for some of Walmart’s major suppliers, who include some of the biggest companies in the world.
Business Insider recently analysed the annual filings of firms who report Walmart as an important client, limiting ourselves to those stocks with a market cap of more than $250 million.
What we found: more than a dozen firms rely on Walmart for more than a fifth of their business, making them vulnerable to the giant’s moves.
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$236.3 million
per cent of Helen of Troy's Sales:
20.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.07 per cent
Products: Helen of Troy designs and distributes consumer products across three main segments: personal care, housewares and healthcare. Goods sold include appliance, hair dryers, a skin care line, combs, and other accessories. Helen of Troy also owns the OXO brand name.
Source: Helen of Troy 2012 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$857.1 million
per cent of Hasbro's Sales:
20.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.26 per cent
Products: Hasbro sells children and family leisure products. Brands under the Hasbro name include Transformers, G.I. Joe, Parker Brothers, Milton Bradley, and Nerf, among others.
Source: Hasbro 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$1.34 billion
per cent of Jarden's Sales:
20.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.40 per cent
Products: Jarden sells a variety of outdoor and indoor goods. Its outdoor solutions segment sells air beds, camping stoves, coolers, gas grills, lanterns, and sleeping bags. Jarden's consumer focused group sells Mr. Coffee coffee products, as well as indoor heaters, toasters, irons, and fans.
Source: Jarden 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$2.64 billion
per cent of Kellogg's Sales:
20.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.79 per cent
Products: Kellogg manufactures and markets cereal and other convenience food products. Products under the Kellogg name include Cheez-it, Corn Flakes, Coco Pops, Mini-Wheats, Pringles, Rice Krispies, and Special K.
Source: Kellogg 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$998.6 million
per cent of Activision's Sales:
21.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.30 per cent
Products:
Activision Blizzard sells video games for personal computers and console devices. The company's notable games include World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo.
Source: Activision 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$599.0 million
per cent of Flowers Food's Sales:
21.60 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.18 per cent
Products: Flowers Foods produces and markets breads, buns, tortillas and other such products. Brands under the Flowers Food name include Natures Own, Cobblestone Mill. and Natural Grain, among others.
Source: Flowers Foods 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$239.8 million
per cent of Lancaster's Sales:
22.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.08 per cent
Products: Lancaster Colony operates under two segments, Specialty Foods and Glassware and Candles. The food segment sells products such as Parker House Style and The Original Texas Toast. The glassware and Candles segment produces candles, candle accessories, and other fragrance products.
Source: Lancaster 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$303.9 million
per cent of Revlon's Sales:
22.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.09 per cent
Products: Revlon manufactures and sells cosmetics, women's hair colour, fragrances, and skincare products. Some of the company's brands include Revlon, Revlon ColorStay, Revlon Age Defying, Mitchum, Charlie, and Jean Nate.
Source: Revlon 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$606.1 million
per cent of Perrigo's Sales:
22.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.19 per cent
Products: Perrigo offers many over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, including Allergy Buster, Equate Nasal Decongestant, and Mucus Relief Sinus, among others.
Source: Perrigo 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$3.35 billion
per cent of General Mill's Sales:
22.52 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
1.00 per cent
Products: General Mills manufactures and markets branded consumer foods, including cereal, yogurt, soup, dry dinners, frozen vegetables, snacks, and grains. General Mills brands include Cheerios, Wheaties, Green Giant, and Totinos.
Source: General Mills 2012 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$104.7 million
per cent of Leapfrog's Sales:
23.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.03 per cent
Products: LeapFrog sells learning products and toys for children. Products sold by LeapFrog include LeapPad, a learning product for children similar to the Apple iPad, and Tag Junior, a reading system designed to introduce young children to books.
Source: Leapfrog 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$632.3 million
per cent of Church's Sales:
23.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.19 per cent
Products: Church & Dwight develops and markets household, personal care, and specialty products under various brand names. Most notably, Church & Dwight is known for Arm & Hammer products, Trojan condoms, and Nair.
Source: Church & Dwight 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$124.1 million
per cent of Tootsie Roll's Sales:
23.30 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.04 per cent
Products: Tootsie Roll manufactures and sells candy products. Brands under the Tootsie Roll name include Charms, Blow-Pop, Tootsie Roll, Dubble Bubble, and Charleston Chews.
Source: Tootsie Roll 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$166.9 million
per cent of Jakks' Sales:
24.63 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.05 per cent
Products: JAKKS Pacific designs and sells traditional toys and electronic products for children. Action figures sold include those based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Total Non-Stop Action wrestling, and the Pokemon franchise, as well dolls such under the Cabbage Patch Kids label.
Source: Jakks 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$1.16 billion
per cent of Hanes' Sales:
25.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.35 per cent
Products: Hanesbrands designs and sells a range of basic apparel products. The company offers T-shirts, underwear, casualwear, socks, and activewear. Brands owned by Hanesbrands include Hanes, Champion, Wonderbra, and Just My Size, among others.
Source: Hanes 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$317.5 million
per cent of Clorox's Sales:
26.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.34 per cent
Products: Clorox manufactures and markets consumer and institutional products. The company operates under four segments, Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. Clorox products include Clorox bleach and Kingsford charcoal.
Source: Clorox 2012 Q2 Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$1.25 billion
per cent of Smucker's Sales:
26.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.39 per cent
Products: J.M Smucker manufactures and markets branded food products. The company's main products include coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, baking mixes, canned milk, and beverages. Brands licensed by Smuckers include Folgers, Dunkin doughnuts, Smuckers, and Millstone.
Source: Smuckers 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$993.4 million
per cent of Funai' Sales:
26.70 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.29 per cent
Products: Funai manufactures and sells consumer electronics. The company offers audiovisual equipment such as LCD televisions, DVD players, and home theatre systems, as well as lighting. Brands include Emerson Radio, Symphonic, and Osram Sylvania.
Source: Funai Electric 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$361.9 million
per cent of Moneygram's Sales:
29.00 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.11 per cent
Products: Moneygram provides payment services worldwide. It operate in two segments, Global Funds Transfers and Financial Paper Products. The GFT segment provides money transfer and bill payment services, while the Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through retail and financial institution agents.
Source: Moneygram 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$737.7 million
per cent of Cott's Sales:
31.60 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.22 per cent
Products: Cott Corp. sells private-label beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, flavored waters, juice, and ready-to-drink teas. Cott operates under the Cott, Red Rain, and Orient Emporium Tea Co. brand names.
Source: Cott Corp. 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$307.1 million
per cent of Cal-Maine's Sales:
32.60 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.10 per cent
Products: Cal-Maine produces and distributes shell eggs. CALM markets shell eggs through its Egglands Best, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names. It sells products in approximately 29 states.
Source: Cal-Maine 2011 Annual Filing
Annual Sales To Walmart:
$135.6 million
per cent of Schiff's Sales:
46.96 per cent
per cent of Walmart's Costs:
0.04 per cent
Products: Shiff develops and distributes vitamins, which are sold primarily in Walmart and Costco stores. The vitamins include traditional items like vitamin B, vitamin C, calcium, and iron.
Source: Bloomberg Estimate and Schiff 2011 Annual Filing
Walmart represents:
Kraft Sales:
12.50 per cent
Coca-Cola Sales:
15.00 per cent
Procter & Gamble Sales:
15.00 per cent
PepsiCo Sales:
11.00 per cent
Source: Company Filings
