The Wackiest Chinese Knock-Offs

Whether you’re in New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, or Moscow, chances are you’re going to encounter low-quality knock-offs.

Most knockoffs just slap a slightly-off logo on an inferior good, and that’s that.

But the Chinese have turned it into an art-form, creating whole products and companies that are blatantly derivative of well-known Western brands.

We’re not just talking clothes here: they’ve got coffee chains, retailers, and yes, even knockoff cars.

title=”Bucksstar Coffee”

content=”We wonder if they still call a large a ‘Venti.’

title=”XGAME 360″

content=”Alas, the Xgame 360 is not endorsed by Microsoft.

title=”Chery Cars”

content=”The Chery QQ is essentially the GM Chevy Spark, down to the ugly headlights and all.

title=”PenesamiG”

content=”Quite possibly more reliable than Panasonic.

title=”Geely Automotive”

content=”The Geely GE bares a striking similarity to a Rolls Royce.

title=”Fake Sunkist Fruits”

content=”At first glance, this appears to be a normal orange Sunkist orange.

But what kind of variety is nalencia?

title=”Ball Star Classic”

content=”A new take on the classic Converse sneaker.

title=”WuMart”

content=”While the name is a clear rip-off of America’s Wal-Mart, WuMart enjoys smashing success throughout China, offering discount products and food just like its American counterpart.

title=”Dolce & Banana”

content=”Haute fruit.

title=”Wefound E-Book Reader”

content=”Looks just like the Amazon Kindle.

title=”Mini Dog”

content=”The other famous golden arches.

title=”A “Rolex””

content=”About as fake as a Rolex is going to get.

title=”MiiWii 2″

content=”It probably has better games than the Wii.

title=”Nokla”

content=”Wait is it an iPhone made by Nokia? Sure looks like it.

title=”Sonia Headphones”

content=”Makers of the ‘Runman’ cassette player?

title=”S&M Candy”

content=”This one isn’t Chinese. It’s just really funny.”

