The Wackiest Chinese Knock-Offs

Whether you’re in New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, or Moscow, chances are you’re going to encounter low-quality knock-offs.
Most knockoffs just slap a slightly-off logo on an inferior good, and that’s that.
But the Chinese have turned it into an art-form, creating whole products and companies that are blatantly derivative of well-known Western brands.
We’re not just talking clothes here: they’ve got coffee chains, retailers, and yes, even knockoff cars.
content=”We wonder if they still call a large a ‘Venti.’
Image: sommelierdecafe.com
content=”Alas, the Xgame 360 is not endorsed by Microsoft.
Image: maxconsole.net
content=”The Chery QQ is essentially the GM Chevy Spark, down to the ugly headlights and all.
Image: thestalwart.com
content=”Quite possibly more reliable than Panasonic.
Image: hemmy.net
content=”The Geely GE bares a striking similarity to a Rolls Royce.
Image: livingtradenews.com
content=”At first glance, this appears to be a normal orange Sunkist orange.
But what kind of variety is nalencia?
Image: sinosplice.com
content=”A new take on the classic Converse sneaker.
Image: hemmy.net
content=”While the name is a clear rip-off of America’s Wal-Mart, WuMart enjoys smashing success throughout China, offering discount products and food just like its American counterpart.
Image: beijingimpression.com
content=”Haute fruit.
Image: myopera.com
content=”Looks just like the Amazon Kindle.
Image: oobject.com
content=”The other famous golden arches.
Image: rahoi.com
content=”About as fake as a Rolex is going to get.
Image: dba-oracle.com
content=”It probably has better games than the Wii.
Image: flickr.com
content=”Wait is it an iPhone made by Nokia? Sure looks like it.
Image: dailymobile.se
content=”Makers of the ‘Runman’ cassette player?
Image: oobject.com
content=”This one isn’t Chinese. It’s just really funny.”
