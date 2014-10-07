22 Mouthwatering Pictures Of Google's Legendary Free Food

Google’s free food is the stuff of legends.

With close to 30 cafés at the company’s Mountain View, California headquarters, no Googler could ever go hungry.

According to former head chef Nate Keller, who left the company in 2008, at one point Google was serving more than 40,000 gourmet meals a day, spending $US80 million a year on food alone.

From vegan truffles to full-blown Indian feasts, there’s plenty of food to choose from for every meal of the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.