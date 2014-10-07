22 Mouthwatering Pictures Of Google's Legendary Free Food

Google’s free food is the stuff of legends.
With close to 30 cafés at the company’s Mountain View, California headquarters, no Googler could ever go hungry.
According to former head chef Nate Keller, who left the company in 2008, at one point Google was serving more than 40,000 gourmet meals a day, spending $US80 million a year on food alone.
From vegan truffles to full-blown Indian feasts, there’s plenty of food to choose from for every meal of the day.
For breakfast, Googlers can grab an omelet from Crave Cafe. This one is packed with vegetables, ham, and cheese, and served with stir-fried rice, potatoes, and Sriracha on the side.
But if you're more in the mood for eggs, you could try a buttermilk fried chicken Benedict at Steam Cafe.
Or, for something lighter, try the vegetarian options at Slice Cafe. Here's a quinoa breakfast cereal, served with almonds, sunflower seeds, cashews, mint, agave, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries.
But there are plenty of places to indulge, too. Cafe Masa serves tacos and burritos daily, in addition to cheesy chicken enchiladas.
At Nourish Cafe, there's this braised BBQ beef brisket dish, served with roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, and chipotle tofu macaroni and cheese.
At Testuwan Atom Cafe, a sleek Japanese restaurant, sample miso ramen with pork, mushrooms, jalapeños, kimchi, and seaweed.
Eat an authentic Indian feast at Cafe Baadal. This is the only restaurant at Google where you can make a reservation ahead of time, and waiters provide a full-service meal.
Victoria Deli offers fancy sandwiches like this crostini topped with sea urchin, cucumber, and black tobiko.
Yoshka's Cafe, formerly 'No Name Cafe,' was named after the first dog of Google, who belonged to eighth employee Urs Hölzle. You can get a variety of food here, like this clams en piperade dish served with cage-free eggs and a grilled acme torpedo roll.
The Lunch Box also serves up a variety of cuisines. Here's a meal of crab corn chowder, crab artichoke ravioli, Caesar salad, and Oreo ice cream.
Charlie's Cafe was the first of the Google cafes, named after Charlie Ayers, the original Google chef. Charlie's is the largest of the campus restaurants, and many employees staying late for dinner eat here. There's a lot of variety here, too -- here's a Thai tom yum soup with shrimp.
But don't forget about dessert -- many of the cafes have an impressive selection of frozen yogurt, like this Sriracha vanilla flavour from Blaze Cafe.
