22 Celebrity mums Who Never Seem To Age

They say age is just a number, and that couldn’t be truer for these gorgeous celebrity mums.
Heidi Klum is turning 40 this year, Halle Berry is going to be a mum all over again at 47, and Christie Brinkley is almost 60! Check out more of Hollywood’s hottest mums ahead.
Heidi Klum is turning 40 on June 1, but she has nothing to worry about: Age is really just a number with this unbelievably beautiful mother of four.
She'll probably look like this forever, at this point.
Halle Berry will celebrate her 47th birthday in August -- and a new baby not long after that!
The sexy star recently announced she's expecting a child with husband-to-be Olivier Martinez.
Nahla will be a big sister before the year's over and then we can officially call her the hottest 47-year-old new mum on the planet.
Heather Locklear clearly passed her genes to her gorgeous daughter, Ava Sambora.
The actress will be 51 in September but you'd probably guess she and her 15-year-old daughter are far closer in age.
Demi Moore is the mum of three girls and doesn't have a wrinkle in sight.
Her trick? 'I think that laughter and smiling are one of the best antidotes to ageing that you could possibly have,' she said in a past interview.
Does this look like a 55-year-old mum of three? Sharon Stone has certainly cheated the ageing process. The actress has three adopted sons and was recently dating a 27-year-old.
The Basic Instinct star said in a past interview: 'I'm not afraid of ageing. I just think: 'Hey, I might as well just go with it.' Like me or don't like me - and if you don't like me, then pardon me, but f*** off!'
Gwen Stefani has harder abs than any 20-something in Hollywood.
The mum of two, who will be 44 this year, has only gotten hotter -- and fitter -- with age. Just ask her husband, Gavin Rossdale.
Susan Sarandon is the hottest single 66-year-old we know! After breaking up with Tim Robbins in 2009, she reportedly dated a guy half her age.
Apparently he didn't think she looked her age either. The actress has a 28-year-old daughter, actress Eva Amurri, and two sons.
On the verge of 60, former swimsuit model Christie Brinkley could easily pass for 30. She's been divorced 4 times and survived a helicopter crash, but the star still wears her youthful glow.
And, she just created a new anti-ageing line of skincare products to help other women battle wrinkles. Brinkley is proud mum of a daughter and two sons.
Can you believe Michelle Pfeiffer has been in the biz over 30 years? The star doesn't even look close to 54! We bet she could still pull off that sexy Catwoman costume.
She is mum to adopted daughter Claudia, 20, and a biological son, John, 18.
Madonna may be 54, but she's young at heart -- and in the wardrobe department -- and is probably stronger than you.
The singer routinely wears cheerleading uniforms in concert and works out a LOT. Having four kids and a 24-year-old boyfriend to run around after probably also help keep her from feeling old.
Cher said in a past interview that ageing is 'getting in her way.' But, at 66, there's no physical evidence of that. She proved she's still got it after 40 years in showbiz by sporting a see-through bodysuit to the 2010 VMAs -- after wearing a similar one in a 1989 music video.
She has a son, Chaz, who was born Chastity Bono.
Bubbly blonde Meg Ryan is turning 52 in November, if you can believe that. The actress hardly looks older than she did back in 1989 when she made a commotion in Katz's Deli in When Harry Met Sally.
The star has a son with ex Dennis Quaid and she adopted a daughter from China in 2006.
Meryl Streep is this beautiful at 63 without plastic surgery or Botox. She understands the temptation, but says the result usually looks pretty unpleasant.
She said in 2010: 'I really understand the chagrin that accompanies ageing, especially for a woman, but I think people look funny when they freeze their faces.'
Life is good for Salma Hayek. She's married to a billionaire, has an adorable daughter, and looks smokin' hot after decades in showbiz.
The gorgeous star and her curves will turn 47 this year.
Iman is closing in on 60 (she turned 57 in July 2012), but she still has the complexion -- and legs -- of a woman 30 years younger.
How does she do it? Perhaps being married to one of the coolest rock stars of all time (David Bowie) keeps her young.
The model has one daughter with the rocker, Alexandria Zahra Jones, 12.
Looking this good at 75 isn't easy. The gorgeous Jane Fonda has been a fitness guru for decades, and all of her hard work has more than paid off.
She's also been very open about her plastic surgery procedures over the years. She says she 'got tired of not looking how I feel' after her 2010 face lift.
Fonda has two children, her oldest is 45, and an unofficially adopted daughter as well.
Julianne Moore is a mother of two, a published author and still one of the most beauitful Hollywood stars at 52.
Julianne Moore is one of the most beautiful stars in Hollywood, at the age of 52! And she's multi-talented on top of it.
In addition to being an award-winning actress, Moore is also a children's book writer.
Her children are Caleb, 15, and Liv, 11.
Melanie Griffith is 55, has three kids, and has basically spent most of her life in the spotlight -- thanks to her actress mother Tippi Hedren -- and still looks great.
She and husband Antonio Banderas definitely set a high bar for hot couples over 50.
Susan Lucci is 66 and has been married for 44 years! At this point, she's been in the spotlight for most of her life, but Hollywood definitely hasn't taken its toll on her good looks.
The star has a daughter, soap star Liza Huber, a son, and four grandkids!
Catherine Keener looks like she's in her 30s, but actually turned 54 this year. The youthful actress charmed Steve Carrell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin a few years back and has had no trouble finding roles in Hollywood over the years.
With six movies in the works already for 2013, expect this ageless beauty to stick around for many years to come.
She and ex-husband Durmot Mulroney have one son, Clyde.
Diane Lane is in the process of divorcing Josh Brolin this year, but the 48-year-old hasn't let the drama get to her, it seems. She looks dynamite on the red carpet!
She and her first husband Christopher Lambert have a daughter, Eleanor.
Does being married to Kevin Bacon for 25 years do a body good? Apparently. His main squeeze Kyra Sedgwick, 47, is stunning!
The couple have two kids, Travis, 23, and Sosie, 21.
