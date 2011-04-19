The Next China Internet IPO Looks Like Another Roarer

Photo: eschipul on flickr

21Vianet, a Chinese data centre company, is set to go public Thursday at a $575 million valuation.21 Vianet builds and rents out data centres and related services in China, mainly to telecom operators. The company generated $80 million in revenue in 2010, including $30 million in Q4 for an annualized $120 million run rate, Seeking Alpha says. The company posted a loss because on shareholder compensation and would otherwise have been profitable.



China analyst Bill Bishop tweets: “hearing … big demand, pricing/offering size likely to be bumped up significantly.” The company looks like a transparent play on Chinese internet, particularly mobile, so it’s not surprising.

Even though 21Vianet is a “boring” data centre company it should be watched out for because it might end up a bellwhether for the Chinese internet.

