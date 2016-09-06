21st Century Fox just ploughed $6.5 million into Jeremy Clarkson's digital venture Drive Tribe

Amazon‘The Grand Tour’
21st Century Fox has ploughed $6.5 million (£4.9 million) of funding into Drive Tribe, Jeremy Clarkson’s new online community for motoring fans.
Rupert Murdoch’s media company said it was “blown away” by the “ingenuity” of the platform, which was co-founded by Clarkson’s “The Grand Tour” co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.
