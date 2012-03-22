Sorry, But This Incredible Art-Filled Hotel In Louisville Is Already Booked For The Kentucky Derby

Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider



Disclosure: Maker’s Mark paid for our travel and expenses to visit the distillery outside of Louisville, Ky.We recently had the opportunities to spend a few days in Louisville. But it wasn’t the mania surrounding the University of Kentucky-Iowa State game or the Southern hospitality that impressed us the most.

It was our hotel, the 21C Museum Hotel, in downtown Louisville. We’ve actually written about the hotel, which topped Conde Nast traveller‘s readers’ choice list in 2009 and 2010, in the past, noting that it was prime lodging for the Kentucky Derby.

But in person, the hotel was even better than expected. The 21C truly lives up to its “Museum Hotel” moniker, and there are several galleries filled with impressive modern art, which rotate every six months. The room was clean and spacious, and service was above par.

Unfortunately, if you’re thinking of booking a room for the upcoming Kentucky Derby, you’re out of luck–the hotel is booked solid, according to its website. But if you plan ahead, you may be able to snag a room for next year.

